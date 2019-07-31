UPDATED: Hwy. 4 between Tofino-Ucluelet and the rest of Vancouver Island closed in both directions

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area Wednesday morning.

Drivers are once again stuck either in or out of the Tofino-Ucluelet area on Wednesday morning as the only highway connecting the West Coast to the rest of Vancouver Island is shut down in both directions.

DriveBC is reporting that debris on the roadway, where crews are working on the provincial and federal government’s $38 million Kennedy Hill Improvement Project, is the reason for the shutdown on July 31.

REMINDER – #BCHwy4 CLOSED at Kennedy lake west of Port Alberni due to blasting debris on the road. Cleanup in progress, Estimated time of reopening between 10:30 AM and 12 noon. — Drive BC (@DriveBC) July 31, 2019

This is the second time this month that the highway has been unexpectedly closed due to debris around the construction site.

READ MORE: Rock blasting debris shuts down highway between Tofino-Ucluelet and rest of Vancouver Island

The road is expected to open sometime between 10:30 a.m. and noon, according to DriveBC.

Tofino mayor Josie Osborne expressed frustration with Wednesday morning’s closure and told the Westerly News that residents and visitors need accurate information around when the highway will be closed so that they can plan trips in or out of town.

“I think it’s frustrating for everyone to see our one and only highway closed unexpectedly. After safety, my biggest concern is accurate, timely communication so people know what to expect in terms of possible delays and changes to their travel plans, and the District of Tofino has relayed this concern directly to the Ministry,” she said.

She added that residents should always be prepared for road closures and that information must be relayed to travellers.

“Whether it’s due to construction or a natural event like a landslide or forest fire, the risk of highway closure is something we all need to take into account when it comes to emergency preparedness and trip planning,” she wrote. “Events like these are all part of living on the West Coast, but that doesn’t always make it easy to explain to visitors. Patience goes a long way and again, accurate information goes a long way too so plans can be adjusted when necessary.”

This story will be updated as soon as new information comes in.

READ MORE: Highway closures hit travellers heading in and out of Tofino and Ucluelet

READ MORE: Construction on Hwy. 4 halted after tree crashes into traffic

READ MORE: Hwy. 4 construction mishap causes eight-hour power outage in Tofino and Ucluelet



andrew.bailey@westerlynews.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter