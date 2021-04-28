A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants

Feds are being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country

More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with a variant of concern.

The data supplied to The Canadian Press by the Public Health Agency of Canada comes as the federal government is being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country.

Data shows between Feb. 22 and April 11, 2,018 returning travellers tested positive on a test taken when they arrived in the country.

The agency says that is about one per cent of arrivals.

Further data shows as of April 22, 557 people had tested positive for a variant of concern, including 518 of the strain first identified in the United Kingdom, 27 of the variant first detected in South Africa and 12 of the strain first found in Brazil.

Nazeem Muhajarine, a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, says border restrictions are necessary but will only work well if complemented with local rules and enough testing and tracing to keep cases from spreading.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Men charged in Nanaimo after cocaine seized from ‘sophisticated’ truck compartment
Next story
Avalanche safety efforts on B.C. highways get solid marks from auditor general

Just Posted

The bulldozer compresses the garbage, squeezing out the air and creating an anaerobic environment perfect for producing methane gas. Photo by Marc Kitteringham, Campbell River Mirror
Roughly twenty per cent of waste in the landfill is food

New composting facility should help divert food waste, but should be the last piece of the puzzle

A seaweed farm installation in Klahoose First Nations Territory by Cortes Island, which was identified by Zarbatany as an example of a holistic and environmentally friendly initiative. (Cascadia Seaweed photo)
Cortes Islanders draft climate adaptation plan

‘I think we should be leaders and set an example for others to follow’ — project volunteer

Drugs are tested for the presence of fentanyl. (Vancouver Coastal Health photo)
Campbell River overdose advisory extended for third week

Increased toxic drug supply found in community

Spring is typically the season for increased human/bear interaction. (WildsafeBC - Facebook)
South-Island human/wildlife interraction society expands to Campbell River

Wild Wise, based in Sooke, will now have a chapter based in Campbell River, as well

The City of Campbell River will be looking to create a new fee structure policy this fall in an attempt to make the recreation programs in the city less subsidized by taxpayer dollars and more responsive to public demand. Photo courtesy City of Campbell River
City of Campbell River to find new fee structure for recreation programs

City is looking to make recreation department less taxpayer subsidized

B.C. Premier John Horgan and Jobs Minister Ravi Kahlon announce grants for businesses to set up online sales at the B.C. legislature, March 17, 2021. (B.C. government)
B.C. launches $500M fund to subsidize green business growth

InBC ‘prioritizes our people and planet with profits,’ minister says

South Surrey's Kelly Tarry and her family participate in the inaugural BC Stay-at-Home Campout on April 25. The event was so successful, a second one is planned for May 16. (Contributed photo)
B.C. families invited to ‘camp out’ at home in support of COVID-19 response fund

Third province-wide Stay-at-Home Campout planned as charitable fundraiser

People line up for COVID-19 vaccination at a drop-in clinic at Cloverdale Recreation Centre on Wednesday, April 27, 2021. (Aaron Hinks/Peace Arch News)
Brighter days coming in May for B.C.’s long COVID-19 battle

Vaccine supply set to rise as drop-in clinics ration what’s left

Former B.C. Liberal cabinet minister, Rich Coleman, who was the minister responsible for gaming for more than a decade is set to testify today at the money laundering public inquiry. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Former Liberal gaming minister to testify at B.C. money laundering inquiry

Rich Coleman, a six-term former member of the B.C. legislature is the latest of several politicians to appear before the Cullen Commission

Conservative leader Erin O’Toole holds a press conference on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Monday, April 26, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
O’Toole in ‘listening mode’ on idea of mandatory voting in Canada

Erin O’Toole has said he did not support proportional representation electoral reform

Comox Valley RCMP responded to a home north of Courtenay Thursday following an incident with an SPCA officer. File photo
UPDATE: Body discovered in Comox harbour

Body retrieved from shallow water below former hospital

(VancityReynolds/Twitter)
‘This is our shot’: Vancouver’s Ryan Reynolds encourages Canadians to get COVID vaccines

Less than one-quarter of Canadians have received their first dose

A person stands in the window in a room at a government-authorized COVID-19 quarantine hotel in Richmond, B.C. on Sunday, February 28, 2021. More than 2,000 people returning to Canada since mandatory hotel quarantines began have tested positive for COVID-19 and more than a quarter of them were infected with one of the variants of concern. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Hundreds of travellers landing in Canada test positive for COVID-19 variants

Feds are being pressured to take even more steps to keep new variants from getting into the country

RCMP confiscated 10 kilograms of cocaine and arrested two suspects after searching two commercial vehicles in 2019. The men had court appearances in Nanaimo on Tuesday, April 27. (Photo submitted)
Men charged in Nanaimo after cocaine seized from ‘sophisticated’ truck compartment

RCMP’s federal organized crime unit made bust in 2019, men had court appearances Tuesday, April 27

Most Read