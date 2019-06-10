‘Hundreds of dollars’ worth of tools stolen from Campbell River Head Injury Society

Group asking for help following third break-and-enter in 12 months

The Campbell River Head Injury Society posted surveillance images to Facebook following an alleged June 8, 2019 theft.

The Campbell River Head Injury Society (CRHISS) says hundreds of dollars worth of tools were stolen from its shed on Saturday.

It’s the third time the group has experienced a break-and-enter and theft within the past 12 months, CRHISS said in a Facebook post. The alleged break-in happened at 4:26 a.m. on June 8, the post said.

“This time the person who broke in cut the lock to our shed and stole hundreds of dollars of CRHISS tools,” the post said, adding that its revenue comes from grants and fundraising that involves hard work.

The group posted surveillance camera images of the alleged perpetrator on Facebook, and asked anyone with information to contact the RCMP.

The organization said it’s looking into placing barbed wire on the fence at its Dogwood and 9th Avenue location.

“We really wanted to avoid that as we have worked really hard to make our yard and building look nice,” CRHISS said.

