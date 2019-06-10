The Campbell River Head Injury Society posted surveillance images to Facebook following an alleged June 8, 2019 theft.

‘Hundreds of dollars’ worth of tools stolen from Campbell River Head Injury Society

Group asking for help following third break-and-enter in 12 months

The Campbell River Head Injury Society (CRHISS) says hundreds of dollars worth of tools were stolen from its shed on Saturday.

It’s the third time the group has experienced a break-and-enter and theft within the past 12 months, CRHISS said in a Facebook post. The alleged break-in happened at 4:26 a.m. on June 8, the post said.

“This time the person who broke in cut the lock to our shed and stole hundreds of dollars of CRHISS tools,” the post said, adding that its revenue comes from grants and fundraising that involves hard work.

The group posted surveillance camera images of the alleged perpetrator on Facebook, and asked anyone with information to contact the RCMP.

The organization said it’s looking into placing barbed wire on the fence at its Dogwood and 9th Avenue location.

“We really wanted to avoid that as we have worked really hard to make our yard and building look nice,” CRHISS said.

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
UPDATE: Crews continue to battle Read Island wildfire
Next story
Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

Just Posted

‘Hundreds of dollars’ worth of tools stolen from Campbell River Head Injury Society

Group asking for help following third break-and-enter in 12 months

UPDATE: Crews continue to battle Read Island wildfire

Fire burning in dense forest and mountainous terrain

Petitioners concede no conflict against Strathcona Regional District director

Case had brought several Cortes Island issues to a halt at regional district since January

Strathcona Regional District looks at water feasibility study on Quadra Island

Regional district will also be applying for funding to help with study for Quathiaski area

Strathcona Regional District holds off on Gorge aquaculture response for now

Staff will prepare a report to go to committee before responding to residents’ correspondence

Stayin’ Alive: Warriors edge Raptors to force Game 6 in NBA Finals

Toronto had lead late before falling 106-105 at home

Canfor’s B.C. sawmills shutting down for another 2-6 weeks

All but one curtailing production due to poor lumber economics

Likely first targets of plastics ban? Styrofoam takeout boxes and straws

The process to implement a federal ban on a product usually taking two to four years

Farm fields in Nanaimo catch fire after explosion

Crews from North Cedar and Cranberry volunteer fire departments called to Brightman Road on Monday

Fans pumped for potentially championship-clinching Raptors game tonight

It’s the first time a Canadian team has had a chance at winning the NBA finals

Genocide against Indigenous women and girls ‘obvious,’ says chief commissioner

Andrew Scheer rejection that conclusion from the inquiry

Mother dog, 9 puppies dumped in sealed box at northern B.C. landfill: SPCA

Puppies will be available for adoption at seven weeks old

B.C. teen heartbroken after thieves poison his beehive

Mom says she can’t understand why someone would kill bees for no apparent reason

Kiefer Sutherland asks Doug Ford to stop using grandfather Tommy Douglas’s name

‘After all, I knew Tommy Douglas and you sir, are no Tommy Douglas’

Most Read