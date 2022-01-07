Power outages dot the map on Campbell River, Quadra Island, and Cortes Island on Jan. 7. BC Hydro outages map

Power outages dot the map on Campbell River, Quadra Island, and Cortes Island on Jan. 7. BC Hydro outages map

2000+ affected by power outages in Campbell River, Quadra and Cortes

Effects of week’s winter storm still being experienced regionally

While the weather forecast on Friday, Jan. 7 calls for a touch of sun, BC Hydro customers in Campbell River, as well as those on Quadra, and Cortes Islands are still dealing with the effects of this week’s winter storm.

An area west of Forest Grove Drive in Campbell River has seen power out for 211 customers since 4 a.m. on Friday morning. The exact cause is still under investigation, and crews have not yet started work on the outage.

Many of the customers on Cortes Island have been without power since 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 6. The snow storm has been blamed for this outage.

READ MORE: Remote Island communities pull together in the face of no power, deep snow

READ MORE: BC Ferries rep explains the strain the latest winter storms put on the system

There are 13 separate power outages on Quadra Island resulting in more than 1,300 customers without power.

An update on BC Hydro’s site shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday said despite working around the clock, some customers on the two islands will be without power overnight.

It noted crews will be back on the first ferry over to continue restoration efforts.

A little further away, there are also six power outages in and around Sayward, and continuing issues in Gold River, Tahsis, and Zeballos.


ronan.odoherty@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BCHydroCampbell Riverpower outages

Previous story
VIDEO: B.C. man turns snowy golf course into cross country ski track
Next story
VIDEO: Pickup driver tows big rig fuel truck up snowy hill in Nanaimo

Just Posted

Campbell River RCMP pulled over a snowmobile driver making a trip to the grocery store on Thursday, Jan. 6. Campbell River RCMP photo
Campbell River RCMP pull over snowmobiler on city streets

A storm surge is predicted for today, Jan. 7. StormSurgeBC.
Storm surge predicted for today in Campbell River

Power outages dot the map on Campbell River, Quadra Island, and Cortes Island on Jan. 7. BC Hydro outages map
2000+ affected by power outages in Campbell River, Quadra and Cortes

The warming centre in Tahsis, where people have been without power since early Tuesday morning. Photo courtesy SRD
Remote Island communities pull together in the face of no power, deep snow