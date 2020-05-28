In a video captured by local whale watching tour operators in Campbell River, humpback whales were seen playing near their boat. (Photo/Eagle Eye Adventures)

VIDEO: Humpback whales put on a rare show near Campbell River

The ‘playful’ pod lingered by a local tour operator’s boat for quite some time

In a rare encounter, a group of humpback whales came right up to a boat near the shoreline of Campbell River and put on an unforgettable show for the people on board.

Jos Krynen, the owner of whale watching tour company, Eagle Eye Adventures, was out on the tour boat with two of his staff members to do some videography when they saw the whales near the Cape Mudge Lighthouse.

“We were watching the whales from about 125 metres when they decided to come and take a closer look,” said Krynen who clicked over 4,000 pictures in his excitement to capture that moment.

Krynen also said that the whales were extremely playful and lingered by the boat for a while.

Whales are a common sight near Campbell River during the summer, said Krynen. More than 100 whales visited last summer, he said.

