Police are investigating after human remains were found near the dike at the end of Access Road in Duncan on Wednesday. (Kevin Rothbauer/Citizen)

Human remains found in Duncan

Police investigation continues

  • Sep. 27, 2018 9:18 a.m.
  • News

Police are investigating after being called to a report that remains that could be human were found on Sept. 26.

Just before noon Wednesday, North Cowichan/Duncan RCMP were called to the dike near York and Access roads in Duncan after receiving reports of the remains, confirmed to be human, were found in a cornfield.

The BC Coroners Service was called to assist in determining the identity of the deceased.

At this time, it is too early to determine whether any criminality was involved in the person’s death, police said.

MORE: Firefighters dodge discarded needles at Duncan brush blaze

MORE: Cowichan Valley school district’s homeless addict problem

Previous story
New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.
Next story
Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Just Posted

Campbell River School District enrolment figures up

Figures as of end of September used to set operating grant

Black Creek blaze destroys barn, kills animals

Firefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby trees and structures – fire chief

VIDEO: Exploring virtual worlds and open oceans at the Campbell River Art Gallery

New exhibitions by Dominique Pétrin and Carly Butler on display until Nov. 10

Annual awards celebrate stewards of the environment

City of Campbell river recognizes those who go above and beyond in protecting nature

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

Trump dumps on Canada, says he rejected NAFTA meeting with Trudeau

Prime Minister’s Office disputed the president’s statement — insisting it did not request a meeting

New report sheds light on people who’ve died of drug overdoses in B.C.

Coroner’s report includes information such as marital status, employment status and housing situation

B.C. carbon tax now costs more than natural gas it is charged on

Price slump continues as hopes raised for LNG exports

Philpott defends Indigenous healing lodges amid controversy over Stafford killer

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer joined Stafford’s father expressing outrage over decision

New Amazon warehouse will bring 700 jobs to B.C.

450,000 square foot facility to be built on Tsawwassen First Nation lands

Christine Blasey Ford steps into spotlight to detail assault allegations

Blasey Ford described receiving outpouring of support from people ‘in every state of this country’

Vancouver actor Ryan Reynolds sends birthday wish to B.C. boy

Thomas was given a special birthday card because he was unable to attend the Okanagan Dream Rally

Around the BCHL: Penticton Vees and Alberni Valley Bulldogs make three player trade

Around the BCHL is a regular look at the BCHL and goings-on throughout the junior A world.

Trump says his past accusers influence thinking on Kavanaugh

For 10 days, Trump has watched allegations of sexual misconduct swirl around Brett Kavanaugh

Most Read