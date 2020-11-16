Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo

How was your week? Campbell River RCMP respond to flight from officers, Canada Revenue scam – again – and bong mistaken for handgun

As of the end of the business day for Sunday, Nov. 15, the Campbell River RCMP had responded to 14,982 calls for service which is a 239 call increase over the same date in 2019. The seven-day period from Nov. 9 through Nov. 15, 2020 had 294 files.

Files of Interest:

On Nov. 9, 2020, at 5:50 p.m., RCMP responded to a robbery at the Little Caesars Pizza at Merecroft Village. A tall, slender, Caucasian male with a curly black mullet, believed to be in his 40’s fled the location with an undisclosed amount of cash after brandishing a replica handgun. This file is still under investigation and witnesses are needed.

On Nov. 10, 2020 at 3:30 a.m., after responding to multiple abandoned 911 calls, members located a 30-year-old female walking alone without shoes in an agitated state and acting in a bizarre fashion. Police were able to get the female to medical assistance without any physical altercation.

On Nov. 12, 2020, at 2:25 a.m., police attempted to pull over a burgundy Chevrolet Pickup at Park Road and the North Island Highway. The truck fled Northbound at a high rate of speed and the stop had to be called off for public safety reasons. Police are looking for a driver with a chinstrap beard and olive complexion.

On Nov. 13, 2020, another individual fell victim to the Canada Revenue/Service Canada scam. A simple reminder to people in the community, police are not coming to your door to arrest you for errors made on your tax account. If you receive a call from Canada Revenue demanding money, hang up.

On Nov. 13th, 2020 at 11:50 a.m., a report came to the police of a female being held against her will in the 500 block of Cedar Street. Police descended on the area and ensured the situation ended without any violence. The domestic incident ended with one male being arrested and taken into custody.

Multiple police responded to the area behind Save On Foods on Nov. 13, 2020 at approximately 4 p.m. after it was reported that a group of people in a car were passing around a handgun. The “gun” turned out to be a bong that was being passed around in the vehicle. One person was arrested at the time of the incident for unrelated criminal acts.

On Nov. 15th, 2020 at 11 p.m., Police responded to a report of people trying door handles of homes and cars on Country Aire Drive. The individuals involved are believed to be associated to an older red hatchback. If anyone in the area has information or video of similar instances around that time, please contact the RCMP.

If you wish to report criminal activity please contact the RCMP at 250-286-6221 or in an emergency call 911.

RELATED: COVID-19 restrictions could increase risk of domestic violence: RCMP

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Campbell RiverCrimeRCMPRCMP Briefs

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: 2nd coronavirus vaccine shows early success in U.S. tests
Next story
B.C. city set to become home of the largest pump track facility in North America

Just Posted

Violent and non-violent crime have both increased since 2018 in Campbell River. RCMP photo
Campbell River’s Crime Severity Index up since 2018

RCMP say changes to reporting system, size of community part of reason for increase

A teacher from Kyuquot Elementary Secondary School has been suspended indefinitely after audio clip of his inappropriate conversation surfaces. (Black Press file photo)
Vancouver Island SD 84 teacher suspended after audio of inappropriate conversation in class surfaces

An investigation is underway and the suspension will be in place pending the report

North Island-Powell River MP, Rachel Blaney.(Marissa Tiel/ Campbell River Mirror)
MP Blaney joins international parliamentarians panel to address universal health care during COVID-19

The NDP MP will present Canada’s context along with Zambia, Thailand and WHO expert

Campbell River RCMP. RCMP photo
How was your week? Campbell River RCMP respond to flight from officers, Canada Revenue scam – again – and bong mistaken for handgun

As of the end of the business day for Sunday, Nov. 15,… Continue reading

The Campbell River disc golf course was in need of some repairs, and the society that oversees the facility says the city has come through for them big time. Photo by Alistair Taylor – Campbell River Mirror
Course improvements drawing more to Campbell River disc golf course

Disc golf society says city went ‘above and beyond’ earlier this year in fixing up the facility

Cambridge Elementary School, which was ordered closed for two weeks by Fraser Health due to a COVID-19 outbreak, is seen in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday, November 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
No mask mandate as B.C. breaks records with 1,959 new COVID cases, 9 deaths over weekend

Province’s pandemic death toll is inching towards 300 people

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

BC Ferries has cancelled more than a dozen sailings for Tuesday due to high winds in the forecast. (News Bulletin file photo)
BC Ferries cancels sailings to and from Vancouver Island due to adverse weather

Ferry corporation cancels 16 scheduled sailings Tuesday between Island and mainland

Brenda Wagman has been honoured with the Immigrant Welcome Centre Ambassador Award, recognizing her exceptional leadership qualities in creating an environment that welcomes and includes all newcomers, acknowledging their diversity, humanity and value.
Brenda Wagman receives Immigrant Welcome Centre Ambassador Award

The Immigrant Welcome Centre hosted its very first virtual annual General meeting… Continue reading

A ‘vigorous’ storm is making its way to Vancouver Island tonight. (Environment Canada satellite image)
Storm brings wind warnings for most of Vancouver Island

Snow falling now in some areas

Fisgard Lighthouse celebrates its 160th birthday on Nov. 16. (Photo courtesy of Parks Canada)
Famed Vancouver Island landmark lighthouse celebrates 160 years

Celebrations abound online for 2020 party

A worker employed by a Chilliwack-based agricultural employer seen throwing a chicken in an undercover video in 2017 filmed by California-base animal rights activists Mercy For Animals.
Fraser Valley undercover video chicken abuse trial to go ahead

Sofina Foods and Chilliwack chicken catcher company to face jury trial in 2021

Fady Danial cuts Robert Bruce’s hair at a barbershop that has erected plastic shower curtains as a measure to help curb the spread of COVID-19, in Burnaby, B.C., Nov. 7, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Stop non-essential travel B.C.-wide, Dr. Bonnie Henry urges

600-plus daily COVID-19 cases show virus can spread quickly

Most Read