How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Elections BC is reminding snowbirds and others who will be away to plan ahead to vote in the upcoming referendum on electoral reform.

From Oct. 22 to Nov. 20, residents will receive a mail-in ballot on whether to replace B.C.’s current First Past the Post voting system with one of three new systems of proportional representation: Dual Member Proportional (DMP), Mixed Member Proportional (MMP), and Rural-Urban Proportional (RUP).

READ MORE: Voter registration push begins for B.C. referendum

READ MORE: Premier John Horgan ponders debate on voting system changes

People who are away should provide Elections BC with a mailing address where they can receive their voting package.

New voters and voters who have moved or changed their name are encouraged to register or update their information online.

Come early October, the non-partisan Office of the Legislature will begin producing over 3.25 million personally addressed voting packages – one for every registered voter in B.C.

Completed voting packages must be received by Elections BC no later than 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 30.

WATCH: How to start thinking about a new voting system

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
B.C. rent increases capped to inflation, 2.5% for 2019
Next story
Review upholds discipline ruling into former B.C. police chief

Just Posted

Campbell River School District enrolment figures up

Figures as of end of September used to set operating grant

Black Creek blaze destroys barn, kills animals

Firefighters prevented flames from spreading to nearby trees and structures – fire chief

VIDEO: Exploring virtual worlds and open oceans at the Campbell River Art Gallery

New exhibitions by Dominique Pétrin and Carly Butler on display until Nov. 10

Annual awards celebrate stewards of the environment

City of Campbell river recognizes those who go above and beyond in protecting nature

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

Fall Festival at Haig-Brown House fun for all ages

Celebration recognizes all things natural in our region and those who protect them

COLUMN: B.C. doesn’t have enough workers to meet industries’ demand

Jock Finlayson of BC Business Council writes about the provincial government’s Labour Market Outlook

B.C. lawyer talks defamation during the municipal election

A cautionary tale of the risk of libel when people vent on social media

Horgan says B.C. LNG industry more likely under NDP government

B.C. Liberals added costs to the projects that scared off investors

Bill Cosby, now inmate NN7687, placed in single cell

He will serve his sentence at a state prison near Phoenix, near the home where a jury concluded he drugged and molested a woman in 2004

VIDEO: ‘The Stack’ to become tallest commercial building in B.C.

The 36-storey structure in the Coal Harbour neighbourhood to feature a climbing, twisting box design

Hairy mission: Canadian military eases restrictions on beards in uniform

The move is effective immediately and hopes to modernize the military for the 21st century

Woman rescued from Sproat River rapids near Port Alberni

Emergency personnel received a report of a canoe accident on the river

How to get your B.C. referendum package if you’re going to be away

Elections BC is set to send out mail-in ballots from Oct. 22 to Nov. 20 on electoral reform

Most Read