Mirror reader Rebecca Ravenstein sent in this pic of her dog Penny playing in the snow Thursday morning, saying, “the deeper the better, as far as she’s concerned!’ Photo by Rebecca Ravenstein

How are you enjoying the snow, Campbell River?

We’re looking for your photos and/or video of what you’re getting up to in the snow today!

We sincerely hope everyone is making the best of the huge dump of snow we just got, and we thought it would be nice to see some photos and video of you doing just that!

Send them in by email to miked@campbellrivermirror.com and we’ll share them with the rest of Campbell River in an upcoming edition of the Mirror, as well as on our social media channels.

Oh, and I’ve got a pair of vouchers for a ticket, popcorn and drink to Landmark Cinema, so I’ll enter everyone that submits a photo of what they’re doing in the snow this week into a draw for those, too, as an incentive to send them in! I’ll do the draw on Monday (Jan. 20) night.

Get out there and get playing, Campbell River.


