House fire in central Vancouver Island claims life of one person

A person has died in an early morning house fire in Nanoose Bay on Wednesday (March 29).

The Nanoose Bay Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call of a residential structure fire at 4:45 a.m. in the 2200 block of Northwest Bay Road. Upon arrival, first responders learned that one of the residents may have still been inside the house which was fully engulfed. There were five other people inside the house who were able to get out safely.

Unfortunately, once the fire was extinguished, one person was located deceased inside the residence, the Oceanside RCMP stated in a news release.

The RCMP indicated that criminality has been excluded as a related cause of the fire. The investigation into the exact origin and cause of the fire continues in conjunction with the Office of the Fire Commissioner and the BC Coroners Service.

Fire chief Doug Penny was unable to give more details due to the ongoing investigation. But he said they had mutual aid from the Parksville Fire Department, Errington Fire Department and Coombs-Hilliers Fire Department and Lantzville Fire Department in dousing the blaze. He added the structure was a complete loss.

— NEWS Staff, submitted

