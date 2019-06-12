Stormy skies could be seen in B.C.’s Interior as soon as Wednesday evening, according to Environment Canada. (Pixabay photo)

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

This week’s heat could be met with thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior, according to forecasters.

Wednesday is anticipated to be the hottest day of the week in most of B.C., Environment Canada said in a series of tweets earlier that day.

But the national weather agency forecasts that a trough will swing across the province Wednesday evening, generating thunderstorms, risks of hail, heavy downpours and frequent lightning. Troughs are a meteorological term for a bout of low atmospheric pressure that bring wind shifts and clouds.

The storm is anticipated to hit parts of the Okanagan, and be most severe in the Cariboo, until Thursday.

READ MORE: Wildfire near Canada-U.S. border reaches 47 hectares, out of control

The unstable weather comes as fire risks range from moderate to extreme in those region, according to the BC Wildfire Service.

Open fires are currently banned in the Coastal, Southeast and Cariboo regions.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack
Next story
‘It just felt wrong’: Good Samaritan saves B.C. senior from gift card CRA scam

Just Posted

Police make arrests of a string of alleged drug dealers and ‘prolific offenders’ in Campbell River

Surrey Uniform Gang Task Force join forces with Campbell River RCMP

BC Hydro eyeing lowest summer water supply forecast for the Campbell River in 60 years

Dry weather conditions since February have been followed by record low rainfall in May

Pollutants in Campbell River creek cause juvenile salmon kill

Incident heightens need for awareness of what’s dumped into watershed

Humidex expected to reach 36 C today in Campbell River

Warm, sunny conditions to continue this week

MARS Visitor Centre in Merville celebrates grand opening this weekend

The Mountainaire Avian Rescue Society (MARS) is saving Earth one animal at… Continue reading

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Okanagan baby undergoes five hour surgery after dog attack

A GoFundMe account has been set up to assist the family

Tuesday temperatures smash seven records across B.C.

Victoria weather smashes 120-year-old temperature record

Potential witnesses sought in Okanagan physiotherapist’s sexual assault case

Stephen Witvoet, a pysiotherapist in Vernon since 2005, is facing trial on two counts of sexual assault

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

B.C. lumber layoffs aim to stop falling wood products prices

Production cut as North American stud price dips below $300

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

Hot weather brings risks of thunderstorms across B.C.’s Interior

Environment Canada says recent heat will be interrupted by a trough of low pressure

Crown wants 16 to 18 years of parole ineligibility for B.C. mother who killed daughter

Lisa Batstone was found guilty in March of second-degree murder of eight-year-old Teagan

Most Read