The Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District Board will be discussing the possibility of building commemorative water features at the Comox Valley and Campbell River campuses. Photo by Erin Haluschak

Hospital board to consider water features after estimate comes in over budget

The estimate came in $112,000 over the budgeted $100,000

The Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District Board will be discussing the possibility of erecting a commemorative water feature at both the Comox Valley and Campbell River hospitals.

The two water features, to be dedicated to the 2017 CSRHD board, would include a waterfall with a catch pool, lighting and seating. The fountains are meant to recognize the services provided by the previous hospitals and those who contributed to the construction of the new hospitals. Back in June 2017, the Commemorative Items Select Committee approved these parameters and also agreed on a maximum budget of $50,000 for each.

However, an estimate for the project from an onsite contract manager came in significantly over budget at $212,093.93 for the two fountains.

At the October CSRHD board meeting, board members voted to not proceed with the water features at that time. However, they agreed to bring the issue back onto the agenda in early 2019.

“The Comox Strathcona Regional Hospital District allocated funds for new water features at both hospital locations (Campbell River and Comox Valley),” read a statement from Charlie Cornfield, CSRHD board chair. “The estimate for the project came in over what was budgeted for. At this time the project is on hold and will be further discussed at the February CSRHD board meeting.”

The CSRHD board’s next meeting is on Feb. 7.

