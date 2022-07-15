Two people were ticketed after ignoring a warning from police and continuing to illegally honk their vehicle horns during Victoria protests July 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Two people were ticketed after ignoring a warning from police and continuing to illegally honk their vehicle horns during Victoria protests July 14. (Black Press Media file photo)

Horn-honking protest met with tickets and fines in Victoria

Slow-roll protesters targeted a business after being told to stop the unlawful honking

Two people were ticketed after ignoring a warning from police and continuing to illegally honk their vehicle horns during Victoria protests on Thursday.

The traffic infractions came after a group of vehicles protested near the B.C. legislature just after noon on July 14.

“The group of approximately 20 vehicles was engaged in a slow-roll blockade and were using vehicle horns, modified air horns, and amplified speakers mounted to their vehicles all of which had a significant and unlawful impact on residents and businesses in James Bay and the B.C. Legislature area,” VicPD said in a statement.

A traffic officer spoke with each participant and the vehicles stopped honking before leaving the area. The same officer was then in the 2500-block of Blanshard Street for a separate issue, VicPD said, and saw many of the same vehicles circling the block, honking and using amplified speakers to target a nearby business.

The officer ticketed two drivers after they had already received earlier warnings about the behaviour. The tickets include fines and penalty points. VicPD said the unlawful activity ceased shortly after.

