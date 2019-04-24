Horgan heckled as gas prices sit at record high, could go up more

Record-breaking gas prices hold across areas of the province, concern continues the prices could rise.

Dan McTeague, a senior analyst at GasBuddy.com, tweeted that there’s a chance prices could rise another seven to eight cents in Victoria this week.

Not sure but there’s a good chance that #Victoria gas prices could rise 7-8 cents to 168.9 cts/l beginning later this afternoon or tomorrow as gas stations have been absorbing the higher costs over the Easter weekend https://t.co/NcFDs4HaRH — Dan McTeague (@GasBuddyDan) April 22, 2019

With no sign of relief from high gas prices, residents in the area are vocalizing their frustration to Premier John Horgan.

While Horgan spoke at a Vancouver Island press conference Tuesday, a heckler drove by and shouted about the carbon tax. The premier responded by saying the carbon tax is not the reason for the increase in prices at the pumps, blaming refiners for not making enough product to meet the demand for gas in the province.

“A one penny a litre increase on April 1 does not account for a 25 cent increase since that one cent was put in place,” Horgan said. “We need to talk to the gas companies about why they’re not refining more product to meet demand in the marketplace.”

Horgan said the federal government has a consumer protection agency that should be looking into the prices in B.C. but also said he would raise the issue with the prime minister the next time he has an opportunity to do so.

With an election campaign coming in the fall, Horgan said all political parties should have more concern about the travelling public in B.C.

