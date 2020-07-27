B.C. Premier John Horgan provides the latest update on the COVID-19 response in the province during a press conference from the rose garden at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, June 3, 2020. Horgan says those who have offshore licence plates on their vehicles while driving in the province should take the bus or ride a bicycle if they’re feeling harassed by the public. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says drivers who have out-of-province licence plates on their vehicles should consider taking public transit or riding a bicycle if they’re feeling harassed by people.

Horgan also suggests drivers change over to B.C. licence plates to avoid trouble from residents who are concerned about the spread of COVID-19.

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates but judging people by where their vehicle is registered does not often tell a complete story of their circumstances.

Horgan says people with out-of-province plates should also be mindful that they are overtly declaring they may not be from B.C.

Residents from other provinces are allowed to travel to B.C., but Horgan says the province is committed to keeping its borders with the United States closed until the country gets a better handle on COVID-19.

Horgan says British Columbia residents should also consider the circumstances of other people before making any judgments.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses
Next story
B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Just Posted

Chinook salmon habitat enhancement returns to the Campbell River

The Campbell River Salmon Foundation will be leading a project to improve… Continue reading

B.C.’s police watchdog investigating incident in Campbell River

Man taken to hospital with possible fractured arm following physical altercation with police

Special weather warning in effect for Campbell River

Temperature Sunday, Monday expected to reach lows 30s

Computer whiz brings wealth of experience to teaching gig at NIC

Software engineer and computer programmer Chris Geelhoed returning to teach

Multiple cruisers filled at Campbell River RCMP Cram a Cruiser event

Donations go to Campbell River Food Bank

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

B.C. sets limits on number of guests, visitors in vacation rentals, houseboats

Limits come after outbreaks at private parties, gatherings, restaurants

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Garmin’s inReach system breached over weekend

Some Garmin services were down for four days due to cyber attack

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after being shot in Nanaimo

One man injured, one man arrested after incident Sunday on Malpass Road

Most Read