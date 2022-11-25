The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team was deployed to Maple Ridge just before 2 p.m. on Friday. (Blackpress file)

Homicide investigation underway in Maple Ridge

A body has been found in a vehicle fire in the 14300 block of 256 Street

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) is currently investigating a suspicious death in Maple Ridge.

IHIT was deployed to the area just before 2 p.m. on Friday.

Ridge Meadows RCMP reported that this is related to an incident that occurred at 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24, just north of Fraser Regional Correctional Centre.

“Ridge Meadows front line officers responded to a report of a vehicle fully engulfed at the 14300 block of 256th Street. Maple Ridge Fire Department was on scene to extinguish the fire. In the subsequent search of the vehicle, a body was located,” said Cpl. Julie Klaussner in a statement.

Klaussner also stated that it was too early in the investigation to determine whether or not this incident is related to the ongoing gang conflict occurring throughout the Lower Mainland.

Police are asking anyone with information or dash cam footage from Nov. 24 of the surrounding area between 10 p.m. and midnight to call IHIT at 1-877-551-4448 or email them at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.

More information will be provided as it is made available.

