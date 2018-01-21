Homes, roads flooded in Whiskey Creek following downpour

Poplar Road, which parallels Highway 4 west of Qualicum Beach (at left), has been closed after being inundated by floodwaters Sunday morning, Jan. 21, 2018. — Image from Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

Stretches of two roads are closed and crews from “multiple agencies” are working in the Whiskey Creek area to assist homeowners and clear roads flooded following heavy rainfall overnight Saturday into Sunday, Jan. 21.

The Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Departments reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday that Brittain Boulevard is closed due to deep standing water, along with part of Poplar Road between Brittain and Harris Crescent.

The fire department also reported “partial flooding” in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 at Carson Road, just east of the Co-op gas bar.

In addition, crews are working to remove water from several homes in the area.

The fire department asked motorists to use caution when travelling in the area, and to be considerate of providing work crews room to maneuver as they address the flooding.

