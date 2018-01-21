Poplar Road, which parallels Highway 4 west of Qualicum Beach (at left), has been closed after being inundated by floodwaters Sunday morning, Jan. 21, 2018. — Image from Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page

Homes, roads flooded in Whiskey Creek following downpour

Crews aid flooded homeowners while roads near Hwy 4 closed Sunday morning

  • Jan. 21, 2018 12:07 a.m.
  • News

Stretches of two roads are closed and crews from “multiple agencies” are working in the Whiskey Creek area to assist homeowners and clear roads flooded following heavy rainfall overnight Saturday into Sunday, Jan. 21.

The Coombs-Hilliers Volunteer Fire Departments reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. Sunday that Brittain Boulevard is closed due to deep standing water, along with part of Poplar Road between Brittain and Harris Crescent.

The fire department also reported “partial flooding” in the eastbound lanes of Highway 4 at Carson Road, just east of the Co-op gas bar.

In addition, crews are working to remove water from several homes in the area.

The fire department asked motorists to use caution when travelling in the area, and to be considerate of providing work crews room to maneuver as they address the flooding.

— NEWS staff/CHVFD submission

Previous story
UPDATE: Ferries sailing again after stormy weather caused cancellations

Just Posted

Vessel washed ashore in Campbell River during last night’s storm

A vessel appears to have gotten loose and washed to shore on… Continue reading

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington for the day

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, “high avalanche danger”

Power outages in Campbell River region after last nights storm

Stormy weather across the region has knocked out the power for many… Continue reading

Meet your new best friend with the John Howard KidStart mentorship program

When Adrienne Biggs, 10, goes over to her mentors’ Tom and Gloria… Continue reading

Family Literacy Week in Campbell River a chance to celebrate play

A few additions to the itinerary from previous years, week-long event ‘shaping up to be super great’

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

UPDATE: Ferries sailing again after stormy weather caused cancellations

B.C. Ferries cancelled numerous sailings around Vancouver Island today, Jan. 21

Homes, roads flooded in Whiskey Creek following downpour

Crews aid flooded homeowners while roads near Hwy 4 closed Sunday morning

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

Man receives four-year sentence for stabbing Good Samaritan near Qualicum Beach

Jeffrey Brian MacDonald sentenced to additional 242 days in jail

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

Most Read