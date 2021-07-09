Homes evacuated, highway closed after wildfire sparks near Vernon

(Pamela Pereira Marcelino/Facebook) A fire burns on a hillside off Highway 97 near Coldstream on Friday, July 9. (Pamela Pereira Marcelino/Facebook) (Pamela Pereira Marcelino/Facebook) (Jared Johnson/Facebook) (Kyle Gillett/Facebook)

A wildfire is burning on a hill south of Vernon near Highway 97.

The fire has closed the highway at College Way near Coldstream, as of about 10:30 p.m. Friday July 9, according to Drive BC, and will likely be closed for some time. Traffic is being detoured via Commonage Road.

Social media reports indicate residents in the area are preparing for potential evacuations.

Kalview Trailer Park resident Keli Westgate wasn’t waiting for any official evacuation order.

“There’s three of us and we’re safe and sound with family,” said Westgate at 11:35 p.m. Friday. The family was enjoying a quiet evening at home when their phone rang around 10 p.m.

“We had no idea (about the fire),” she said. “A friend phoned and asked ‘Are you OK?’ That’s when I looked out the window and saw the fire. Our car was already packed.”

RCMP have issued a tactical evacuation for homes on Clerke Road, whose properties are in the District of Coldstream. District chief administrative officer Trevor Seibel said the municipality is currently working on setting up a emergency services centre.

Coldstream is joined by the City of Vernon and Regional District of North Okanagan in assisting with the fire.

Meanwhile, a few kilometres north, Vernon Fire Rescue Services members were dealing with small fire in Polson Park.

The blaze has been extinguished.

More to come.

