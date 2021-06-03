City of Campbell River. Mirror file

Homelessness and addiction most important issue facing Campbell River, citizen survey says

Homelessness and addiction is the most important issue facing Campbell River, according to a citizens satisfaction survey conducted by the city.

But despite that, 98 per cent of respondents were satisfied with the quality of life in Campbell River.

The results of this spring’s citizen satisfaction survey indicate that the majority of residents continue to be satisfied with most city services.

Community members gave high marks to the city’s pandemic response and overall programs and services. Service provided by city staff received excellent satisfaction rating (87 per cent overall).

Along with questions about satisfaction with services and which services are most important, the survey asked for feedback on the city’s COVID-19 response, including opinions about pandemic-related service cuts. The survey also asked questions about how community members prefer to receive information.

“The survey results reinforce the challenges and value of connecting with citizens during the pandemic,” says city manager Deborah Sargent. “In particular, the results indicate that local news outlets play a key role in sharing updates with community members – and we are grateful for the continued commitment of our local newspaper and the radio and TV stations to help us all stay in touch and informed.”

Research was conducted by a professional firm that specializes in community surveys. Responses were generated by mailing 1,300 surveys to randomly-selected households, with an online survey available for people who did not receive a survey in the mail.

All responses are anonymous, and the report is statistically-valid and representative of Campbell River’s population based on Statistics Canada’s most recent census information.

“Regularly measuring citizen satisfaction levels through a truly random and representative survey helps gather comprehensive community feedback and provides reliable insight into community concerns,” Sargent adds. “Statistically-valid survey results also help match City services and service delivery to community priorities and needs – and help the City prepare for future budget and services discussions.”

As a token of thanks for people participating in the mail survey, the City offered an option to enter a draw for five prizes (three Naturally, Campbell River gift boxes and two $100 gift certificates for programs or memberships offered at the Sportsplex or Community Centre).

A detailed report on findings, including comparison to 2019, 2016, 2013 and 2006 results, where available, was on the May 31 Council meeting agenda.

See the complete survey results, including satisfaction levels for departmental services at, https://bit.ly/2S1vNpp

HIGHLIGHTS of SURVEY RESULTS

Quality of life in Campbell River given high ratings

98% rate the overall quality of life in Campbell River as good (59%) or very good (39%).

97% rated Campbell River a good place to raise children and 96% a good place to retire.

In 2019:

98% rated the overall quality of life in Campbell River as good (64%) or very good (34%).

97% rated Campbell River a good place to raise children and a good place to retire.

In 2016:

96% rate the overall quality of life in Campbell River as good (57%) or very good (39%).

95% rated Campbell River a good place to raise children and a good place to retire.

In 2013, 93% rated overall quality of life in Campbell River as good/very good

In 2006, 88.1% were satisfied with Campbell River as a place to live

Most important issue facing Campbell River – Homelessness and Addiction Issues

32% indicated that homelessness and addiction was the single most important issue facing the City of Campbell River. Other important issues included crime and safety of citizens (10%) and the affordability and availability of housing (9%).

In 2019, 15% indicated that homelessness and addiction was the single most important issue facing the City of Campbell River. Other important issues included taxes, fiscal responsibility/ increasing costs (10%) and the affordability and availability of housing (8%).

In 2016, 29% indicated that a poor economy/lack of jobs was the single most important issue facing the City of Campbell River. Other important issues included taxes, fiscal responsibility/ increasing costs (10%) and the aging infrastructure (10%).

City of Campbell River. Mirror file
