Homalco teaming up with cycling club for shared ride on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Sept. 30 ride will meet at south Beaver Lodge Lands parking lot at 10 a.m., proceed to Spirit Square

Cycling is not just a mode of transportation or a way to recreate — it also helps people process trauma and communities connect.

As such, for this year’s Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30, Homalco First Nation is teaming up with the River City Cycle Club to participate in a shared ride. Riders are meeting at the south entrance to the Beaver Lodge Lands at 10 a.m., and will then proceed together to Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River.

From there, those attending can participate in the Orange Shirt Day Walk — or other downtown Truth and Reconciliation Day events — honouring residential school survivors. After that, they will pedal back to the parking lot by 12:30 p.m.

The event builds upon Homalco’s bike program, which started last spring to provide bikes to Nation Members, providing them an enjoyable activity that is also therapeutic, explained Natalie Crawford, a clinical counsellor with Homalco First Nation.

“Any activity where you’re using both sides of your body is one of the ways of treating traumatic experiences,” said Crawford. “Also, just having fun and laughing — those are things that actually change your brain chemistry.”

RELATED: First Nation bike program helps foster land-based healing

Cycling groups therefore not only help people connect with each other, but also help people process stress and difficult past events as they ride.

The program has proved a success.

“We’ve got some youth who are pretty excited about riding bikes with us,” she said. “It’s been a way to bring people together in a safe way during the pandemic — and to get kids on bikes.”

As a way to connect to the wider community, Homalco First Nation took part in last spring’s Go By Bike Week.

“That sort of got the ball rolling with some thinking about connecting the Homalco bike program to the bigger community — connecting those two worlds, using the bike club as a bridge for reconciliation and building relationships,” she said.

The event will also help start conversations about land acknowledgement in outdoor activity communities, said Crawford.

“There’s not always a lot of thought about whose land we’re on and the unceded territory that we’re using to do these activities on,” said Crawford. “I think sometimes the Indigenous piece is missed in those worlds.”

RELATED: Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Survivor offers advice on how to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation



sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CyclingTruth and Reconciliation