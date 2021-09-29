Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell, consellors with Homalco, with the Nation’s new bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.

Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell, consellors with Homalco, with the Nation’s new bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.

Homalco teaming up with cycling club for shared ride on Truth and Reconciliation Day

Sept. 30 ride will meet at south Beaver Lodge Lands parking lot at 10 a.m., proceed to Spirit Square

Cycling is not just a mode of transportation or a way to recreate — it also helps people process trauma and communities connect.

As such, for this year’s Truth and Reconciliation Day on Sept. 30, Homalco First Nation is teaming up with the River City Cycle Club to participate in a shared ride. Riders are meeting at the south entrance to the Beaver Lodge Lands at 10 a.m., and will then proceed together to Spirit Square in downtown Campbell River.

From there, those attending can participate in the Orange Shirt Day Walk — or other downtown Truth and Reconciliation Day events — honouring residential school survivors. After that, they will pedal back to the parking lot by 12:30 p.m.

The event builds upon Homalco’s bike program, which started last spring to provide bikes to Nation Members, providing them an enjoyable activity that is also therapeutic, explained Natalie Crawford, a clinical counsellor with Homalco First Nation.

“Any activity where you’re using both sides of your body is one of the ways of treating traumatic experiences,” said Crawford. “Also, just having fun and laughing — those are things that actually change your brain chemistry.”

RELATED: First Nation bike program helps foster land-based healing

Cycling groups therefore not only help people connect with each other, but also help people process stress and difficult past events as they ride.

The program has proved a success.

“We’ve got some youth who are pretty excited about riding bikes with us,” she said. “It’s been a way to bring people together in a safe way during the pandemic — and to get kids on bikes.”

As a way to connect to the wider community, Homalco First Nation took part in last spring’s Go By Bike Week.

“That sort of got the ball rolling with some thinking about connecting the Homalco bike program to the bigger community — connecting those two worlds, using the bike club as a bridge for reconciliation and building relationships,” she said.

The event will also help start conversations about land acknowledgement in outdoor activity communities, said Crawford.

“There’s not always a lot of thought about whose land we’re on and the unceded territory that we’re using to do these activities on,” said Crawford. “I think sometimes the Indigenous piece is missed in those worlds.”

RELATED: Businesses, schools and cities observing National Day for Truth and Reconciliation

Survivor offers advice on how to honour National Day for Truth and Reconciliation


sean.feagan@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CyclingTruth and Reconciliation

Previous story
First Nations Leadership Council frustrated by former Kelowna social worker’s plea deal
Next story
Detailed plan to meet emissions targets coming in ‘months’: environment minister

Just Posted

The Tree to Sea loop is a 1,000 km bikepacking route around the north end of Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Miles Arbor
1,000 km route opens North Island to bikepackers

Campbell River Christian School. Sean Feagan/ Campbell River Mirror
Island Health reports COVID-19 cluster at Campbell River Christian School

Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell, consellors with Homalco, with the Nation’s new bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.
Homalco teaming up with cycling club for shared ride on Truth and Reconciliation Day

The new bear statue in Campbellton, with Ken Blackburn (Campbell River Arts Council; l-r), Laurel Cronk (Campbellton Neighbourhood Association, Vice Chair), Morgan Ostler (CNA Director), Kris Nesbitt (CNA Director), and Brian Shaw (CNA Chair). Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: New Campbellton bear statue unveiled