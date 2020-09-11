Tour guides from Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours who are also community members of Homalco First Nation participate in a traditional . (Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours/Facebook)

Homalco First Nation tourism business receives the ‘Authentic Indigenous’ badge

Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours joins list of businesses recognised by Indigenous Tourism B.C.

Homalco First Nation’s tourism arm, Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours, was accredited as an Authentic Indigenous business by Indigenous Tourism B.C. (ITBC).

The Campbell River-based tourism company was recognized by ITBC for it’s salmon and grizzly conservation efforts along with low-impact tourism that prioritizes the preservation of Homalco First Nation’s people and lands.

Cultural training and employment opportunities for members of Homalco First Nation, which the tourism company has modelled into its business approach, are other factors that were taken into account during the process.

The Authentic Indigenous designation is granted to Indigenous-owned and operated businesses that offer compelling, culturally-appropriate Indigenous tourism experiences.

The designation helps travelers identify these experiences throughout the province and acknowledges that they are contributing to the revitalization and preservation of local Indigenous cultures and languages.

JP Obaggy, tourism development officer for Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours, said that the endorsement places them in an “elite category” and “helps them stand out as genuinely Indigenous,” among other tourism operators.

Despite COVID-19 abruptly halting all tours for 2020, Obaggy said that they were “excited” to be recognized by ITBC.

“This is a very exciting time for Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours and the Homalco First Nation, where we are proud to share local knowledge and educate guests from around the world about the importance of our cultural practices and language where connection and understanding transpires.”

There are only eight other Indigenous tourism operators in the province who have been accredited by ITBC as Authentic Indigenous businesses.

The Spirit Bear Lodge owned and operated by Kitasoo/Xai’xais First Nation, Sea Wolf Adventures based out of Port McNeill, Haida House At Tllaal and Haida Style Expeditions in Haida Gwaii are among some of the other Indigenous businesses that have been recognized under this category.

READ ALSO: Indigenous B.C. tour operator keeps culture alive through virtual journeys in COVID-19 era

CultureFirst NationsTourism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Just Posted

Homalco First Nation tourism business receives the ‘Authentic Indigenous’ badge

Homalco Wildlife and Cultural Tours joins list of businesses recognised by Indigenous Tourism B.C.

Campbell River firefighters commemorate Sept. 11 terrorist attacks anniversary

The attacks resulted in 2,977 fatalities, including 26 Canadians

COVID-19 measures delay removal of power lines along Highway 19A until 2021

Scheduling of BC Hydro crews required for the underground powerline work aren’t available this year

Campbell River’s Go By Bike Week takes on urban adventuring

People encouraged to get out and explore the city by bike

First-ever virtual Terry Fox Run will soon be upon us

Canadians will show up, alone or inside their bubble, on Sept. 20 for Terry and cancer research

B.C. records 132 more COVID-19 cases, one in long-term care

Down slightly from single-day record of 139 Thursday

UPDATED: Who’s open for business? Find out with our interactive map

Want to be included? Send us an email

Smoky skies expected through weekend in B.C. as 29 large wildfires burn across U.S. border

Talbott Creek, Woodbury Creek and Doctor Creek fires in B.C. also causing haze

Questions raised over lack of driver rebate as ICBC reports $329.5M in pandemic savings

Attorney General David Eby says law now requires any surplus to benefit drivers

Sun’s out, guns out: RCMP arrest man following disturbance in Errington

Search warrant yields illicit drugs, cash and several replica firearms

Victoria mother convicted in baby’s murder seeks new trial, claims juror was biased

Kaela Janine Mehl convicted of murdering 18-month-old daughter in 2017

Kelowna Mountie at centre of UBCO wellness check investigation faces 3rd lawsuit

Lawsuit calls the actions of Const. Lacey Browning and the RCMP reckless, arrogant, high-handed and abusive

Two B.C. Kittens in need medical support after falling from highrises

BC SPCA starts fundraising for kittens in Victoria and Vancouver

B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

‘Deferral areas’ total 3,350 square km of forest

Most Read