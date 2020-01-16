Hold and secure ‘quickly resolved’ at Campbell River school

Situation unfolded near end of the day Monday at Ecole Phoenix Middle School

SD72 says a temporary hold and secure at Ecole Phoenix Middle School took place Monday at the end of the school day. ‘The situation was quickly resolved,’ it said in a Tweet on Jan. 13.

A Campbell River school was temporarily placed under a hold and secure Monday, according to the school district.

The situation unfolded at Ecole Phoenix Middle School, which has students in Grades 6 through 8.

The school’s final bell of the day is at 2:50 p.m. The School District issued a tweet about the hold and secure at 3:29 p.m.

“Ecole Phoenix Middle School was temporarily placed under a hold and secure at the end of the school day today due to a disruption involving a student,” the Jan. 13 tweet said. “Police attended and the situation was quickly resolved, all students were safe.”

Following a request for comment, School District 72 said the hold and secure was “approximately 10 to 15 minutes” long.

But, “in the interest for the student and their family,” would not be providing additional comment.