Work crews will be resurfacing and doing patch repairs to Highway 1 and 18 this summer. (File photo)

Highway resurfacing, patching, begins this week in Duncan area

  • Jun. 22, 2022 2:10 p.m.
Road crews will begin resurfacing Highways 1 and 18 in the Duncan area this week.

Highway 1 northbound from Miller Road to Drinkwater Road will be resurfaced, while the northbound segment from Drinkwater Road to Mays Road will receive patch repairs.

Highway 18 between Highway 1 and Somenos Road will also be resurfaced.

Work on Highway 18 is scheduled to begin on Friday, June 24.

Single-lane alternating traffic will be in place for the duration of this portion of the project, which is expected to wrap up by the end of July.

Work on Highway 1 will begin in July and will take place overnight between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. to minimize traffic disruption.

One lane will remain open in both directions throughout the work to maintain traffic flow.

Minor delays of five to 10 minutes should be expected while equipment is manoeuvred into place.

Duncan-based O.K. Industries Ltd. will undertake the nearly $6.5-million project, which is expected to be complete by this fall.

Drivers are reminded to observe construction zone speed limits and to follow the direction of traffic-control personnel.

For the most up-to-date highway travel information, visit www.DriveBC.ca or @DriveBC on Twitter.

