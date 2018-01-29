Police had Highway 19a blocked off Sunday afternoon due to a fatal accident in the McGimpsey Road area. Photo by Christopher Buckland

UPDATE: Highway accident claims life of 30-year-old Campbell River woman

A head-on collision on Highway 19A killed a 30-year-old woman from Campbell River on Sunday.

“The roads were wet and it was raining,” Sgt. Craig Blanchard of the RCMP’s North Island traffic division said. “A black 2006 Mazda 6, which was northbound, lost control and spun into the path of a southbound 2013 (Ford) F350 (pickup); collided into the F350.”

The 30-year-old female driver from Campbell River was transported to Campbell River Hospital and pronounced deceased upon arrival.

“She had not been wearing a seatbelt,” Sgt. Blanchard said.

The 44-year-old driver of the pickup truck was from Nanaimo. He and his passenger went to hospital with minor injuries.

The incident closed the highway from 2:40 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. to enable a collision analyst to study the scene. Traffic was detoured down Jubilee Parkway, the Inland Island Highway and Hamm Road.

“We do want to remind drivers to slow down and drive to conditions, wear your seatbelt and don’t drink and drive, it doesn’t mix,” Sgt. Blanchard said.

Blanchard said the road was wet and it was raining but it doesn’t appear that hydroplaning was an issue.

An investigation into the causes of the accident is ongoing.

UPDATE: Highway accident claims life of 30-year-old Campbell River woman

Most Read