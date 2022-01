Vehicle will be recovered after early-morning MVI

Highway 4 will be closed near McCoy Lake Road on Jan. 4, 2022. (SCREENSHOT)

Highway 4 west of Port Alberni has re-opened, after being closed for a few hours as a result of a motor vehicle incident.

The Port Alberni Fire Department and Sproat Lake Volunteer Fire Department reportedly responded to a rollover MVI involving a semi-truck in the early morning on Jan. 4, 2022.

The highway was closed near McCoy Lake Road between noon and 3 p.m. so the vehicle could be recovered.