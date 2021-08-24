Highway 19A upgrades project in Campbell River completed

Mayor says some people are referring to waterfront corridor as ‘Campbell Riviera’

A three-year renewal project along the Campbell River waterfront is drawing to a close.

Residents and visitors alike can enjoy the new seawalk areas, and parks, as well as the improved traffic flow for vehicles, cyclists, and pedestrians from Simms Creek to the Big Rock Boat Ramps.

“These completed upgrades provide significant improvements to a special part of our community and this spectacular waterfront corridor, which some people are now referring to as Campbell Riviera,” says Mayor Andy Adams. “The popular seawalk is even better through this area now, with great options for pedestrians and cyclists.”

The Highway 19A upgrades project was supported by the Government of Canada and Province of BC’s New Building Canada – Small Communities Fund, which awarded $6.43 million for the work along the city’s waterfront.

The upgrades are part of the larger project that began in 2018, and included Big Rock Boat Ramp and waterfront sewer upgrades.

In 2020, all underground services were installed from Simms Creek to Big Rock Boat Ramp. This year saw overhead wires moved underground along with completion of paving, and landscaping details.

The Highway 19A Upgrades project was completed on time, and on budget.

“This hardworking and dedicated team has overcome many challenges along the way, not least of which was a global pandemic,” says deputy city manager Ron Neufeld. “It’s been remarkable to see everyone from contractors to staff and community members demonstrate enormous adaptability for us to get this done.”

“We thank everyone for their patience throughout this multi-year project,” adds Mayor Adams. “While this work brought many inconveniences to people’s day-to-day lives, the result is enhanced community space that can be enjoyed by residents and visitors for years to come.”

Rockland Road’s new roundabout centre feature will be completed outside of this construction period.

For more information on the project and details on the improvements that have been made, visit CampbellRiver.ca/Construction.



