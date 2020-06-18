Highway 19A upgrade will close Rockland Road until November

A tidal pool design will be featured in the centre of the Rockland Road roundabout that will be constructed this year. City of Campbell River illustration

Beginning Monday, June 22 through November, Rockland Road will be closed to vehicle traffic between Galerno Road and Highway 19A, according to a notice from the City of Campbell River.

Local driveway and pedestrian access will be maintained. There will be no change to traffic along Galerno Road.

This is a part of the Highway 19A upgrades project, with construction to be underway between Rockland Road and the Big Rock Boat Ramp.

This closure on Rockland Road will allow crews to complete a water main installation, build the new roundabout and provide much-needed storage and staging space for the contractor in this narrow corridor.

Two-lane traffic will generally be maintained along the highway through the construction period (single-lane alternating traffic may be required intermittently).

Commuters using the highway should expect traffic delays with reoriented travel lanes, temporary surfaces and reduced speed zones.

The city is asking community members to use alternative routes during this time and thank everyone for their understanding as we complete this important work.

Here’s a link to the city’s latest news bulletin on the project: Waterfront Project: June 2020 News Bulletin.

