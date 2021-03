Mainroad North Island Contracting will be installing a sound barrier fence on Highway 19A in Campbell River.

Drivers can expect delays on Highway 19A between Maple Street and Dogwood Street near Campbell River, so crews can install a sound barrier fence.

Timeline: Date: Monday March 29th to Friday April 30th, 2021 (excluding weekends)

Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Traffic Layout: South bound slow lane will be closed during working hours.

