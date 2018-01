Police had Highway 19a blocked off earlier this evening due to an accident in the McGimpsey Road area. Photo by Christopher Buckland

Highway 19a is now open after being closed in both directions earlier this evening due to a fatal accident, Drive BC reports.

The highway was closed in both directions 15 km north of Hamm Road to 15 km south of Campbell River because of a head-on crash in the McGimpsey Road area. One person had to cut out of a vehicle by Campbell River firefighters.

At 5:53 p.m., Drive BC reported that the road had been re-opened.

RCMP are expected to update this story tomorrow.