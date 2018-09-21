Highway 19 paving between Parksville and Courtenay

Delays in both directions beginning Sept. 25

  • Sep. 21, 2018 8:30 a.m.
  • News

A 23-kilometre stretch of Highway 19 between Parksville and Courtenay will be resurfaced, using hot-in-place recycle paving.

According to the contractor, ARC Asphalt Recycling Inc. of Kamloops, work will begin Tuesday, Sept. 25, from 7 a.m.- 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Watch for lane closures, construction zone speed limits, and traffic control personnel in both directions between Chef Creek Bridge (approximately 15 km south of the Buckley Bay interchange) and McLeod Road will be resurfaced.

The project, which is expected to be completed by mid-October, addresses bumpy conditions, uneven patches and pot holes along the stretch of road.

