Highway 19 is closed near Woss. (Rick Meek photo/Road Conditions Northern Vancouver Island Facebook group)

An early morning single motor vehicle incident had closed Highway 19 near the Gold Creek bridge about 10 kilometres from the Woss junction, but is now open to single lane alternating traffic.

Local media is reporting the driver is in stable condition.

