Update: Highway 1 closure at Rogers Pass east of Revelstoke is reopened

Individual closures of up to 1.5 hours between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Update

Highway 1 is clear. The avalanche control work finished, and traffic reopened in both directions.

Original

Highway 1 through Rogers Pass will be closed from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. for avalanche control.

The work is planned between Rogers Pass summit and Beaver Valley Rd. The closure from Beaver Valley Rd. will extend more than 11 kilometres, and will close the highway in both directions. There will be no alternative route during the closure.

The highway will have individual closures of up to 1.5 hours from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

An update is expected at 1:45 p.m. The Revelstoke Review will stay up-to-date as more information becomes available.

