The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

The B.C. Ferries vessel the Queen of New Westminster. (News Bulletin file)

High winds see night/late-night Duke Point-Tsawwassen ferry sailings cancelled

Reservation fees will be refunded, travel reverting to standby basis, says B.C. Ferries

Windy conditions will see ferry sailings on the Tsawwassen and Duke Point run halted later tonight, says B.C. Ferries.

According to a service notice posted this afternoon, Sept. 29, Queen of New Westminster sailings departing Tsawwassen terminal (Lower Mainland), at 9:15 p.m. and Duke Point terminal (Nanaimo), at 12:15 a.m. have been cancelled due to high winds.

Other sailings will depart as scheduled, B.C. Ferries said, and customers who have reserved a spot will have their bookings cancelled and reservation fees refunded. Travel will revert to standby basis, B.C. Ferries said.

B.C. Ferries apologized for any inconvenience caused and said safety of customers and crew are of utmost importance.

Winds also saw cancellation of Tsawwassen-Duke Point ferries earlier today.

For current ferry conditions, see www.bcferries.com.

RELATED: Mechanical issue, outage delay B.C. Ferries sailing out of Victoria

More from the News Bulletin on Facebook and Twitter

BCFerriesWeather

Previous story
More people moved to B.C. than elsewhere in Canada in the last year: StatCan

Just Posted

The Tree to Sea loop is a 1,000 km bikepacking route around the north end of Vancouver Island. Photo courtesy Miles Arbor
1,000 km route opens North Island to bikepackers

Campbell River Christian School. Sean Feagan/ Campbell River Mirror
Island Health reports COVID-19 cluster at Campbell River Christian School

Natalie Crawford (left) and Allan Campbell, consellors with Homalco, with the Nation’s new bike fleet, sourced from two Campbell River bike shops. Photo supplied.
Homalco teaming up with cycling club for shared ride on Truth and Reconciliation Day

The new bear statue in Campbellton, with Ken Blackburn (Campbell River Arts Council; l-r), Laurel Cronk (Campbellton Neighbourhood Association, Vice Chair), Morgan Ostler (CNA Director), Kris Nesbitt (CNA Director), and Brian Shaw (CNA Chair). Photo by Sean Feagan / Campbell River Mirror.
VIDEO: New Campbellton bear statue unveiled