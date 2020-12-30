High winds, sea state cause ferry cancellations between islands

Some sailings between Quadra and Cortes islands were cancelled on Dec. 30, 2020. Campbell River Mirror file photo

BC Ferries sailings between Cortes Island and Quadra Island have been cancelled due to high winds.

As of 9:30 on Wednesday morning, four sailings between the two islands have been cancelled. The 9:50 a.m. sailing departing Quadra Island will not be running, and the 11:05 a.m. from Cortes will also be cancelled.

“The safety of our passengers and crew is of primary importance to us,” said the service notice from BC Ferries. “We don’t take the decision to cancel sailings lightly, as we know customers rely on us to get to their destinations. We will resume service as soon as it is safe to do so.”

Travellers are reminded to check back for the most up-to-date information at https://www.bcferries.com/current-conditions/service-notices.

RELATED: Human rights complaint filed over private change rooms for female BC Ferries engineers

Adverse weather, high winds dock BC Ferries sailings between Vancouver Island and Lower Mainland



marc.kitteringham@campbellrivermirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

bc ferryCampbell RiverLocal News