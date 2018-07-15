High winds, lack of rain suggest no breaks in sight for B.C. wildfire season

There were 11 new wildfires across the province over 24 hours, BC Wildfire Service officials say

A rising heat wave and significant winds across the southern half of British Columbia helped ignite 11 new wildfires across the province over 24 hours.

Claire Allen of the BC Wildfire Service said that of those fires, six were human-caused, one was started by lightning, and the remaining four are still under investigation.

She said the province is unlikely to get a reprieve, with no rain or cooler temperatures in the long-term forecast.

“We have approximately 60 fires burning across the province right now,” said Allen.

READ MORE: Crews work tirelessly to save eagles caught in Kamloops wildfire

READ MORE: Special weather statement issued for Southern B.C.

Allen said B.C. is in the core of its wildfire season, which typically runs from April 1 until the end of September or early October.

Crews have been battling a 500-hundred hectare fire near Kamloops since Thursday. Jody Lucius with the B.C. Wildfire Service in Kamloops said they have 89 crew members, four heavy machines and four helicopters actively fighting the blaze.

“We haven’t seen any substantial growth, which is a good sign, and crews are continuing to extinguish hot spots within about a hundred feet of the fire’s perimeter,” said Lucius.

Lucius said crews are working to reinforce the fireguard and keep the existing blaze away from more fuel through controlled burning.

Vacationers heading towards Kamloops, Salmon Arm, and the Shuswap lakes region should be aware of the danger of the wildfires, as well as potential smokiness throughout the region, the wildfires service said.

Allen said anyone camping or using camp or cooking fires in the open should take extreme caution and follow all regional regulations.

The Canadian Press

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Hiker rescued by helicopter after receiving burns in ‘cooking incident’
Next story
Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Just Posted

Hiker rescued by helicopter after receiving burns in ‘cooking incident’

Campbell River Search and Rescue has been busy of late…

Help out at Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering next month

The weekend will feature the Highland Heavy Games, piping, dancing and more!

North Island College issues brief statement on bomb threat

Threat forced college to close all campuses for one day

Living with obsessive compulsive disorder

The Big Read: Vancouver Island mom calls for more mental health services as son battles OCD

France doubles up Croatia 4-2 to win World Cup

Played in Moscow Russia, latest Fifa World Cup marks the highest scoring final since 1966

REPLAY: B.C.’s best video this week

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Former NHL goalie Ray Emery drowns in Lake Ontario

Police say the 35-year-old’s death appears to be a ‘case of misadventure’

Air quality statement warns of smoky air for Kamloops area

Environment ministry says area on north side of Thompson River may be affected by wildfire smoke

Pussy Riot claims on-field protest at World Cup final

Russian protest group claimed responsibility after four people ran onto field in police uniforms

Fans party on Montreal streets after French World Cup win

To city is home to nearly 57,000 French nationals

B.C. VIEWS: Making private health care illegal again

Adrian Dix battles to maintain Cuba-style medical monopoly

Almost every part of Canada’s largest national park deteriorating: federal study

Drawing on decades of research — the report lists 50 pages of citations

Activists protest outside Kinder Morgan terminal in kayaks, canoes

Tsleil-Waututh elder Ta’ah Amy George led the water ceremony from a traditional Coast Salish canoe

Canadian soccer fans brace for World Cup final between France, Croatia

First ever final for the Croatians, while it’s France’s third, going into match as betting favourite

Most Read