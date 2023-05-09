Two out-of-control wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have nearly doubled in size in one day. A pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, rises in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug.15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two out-of-control wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have nearly doubled in size in one day. A pyrocumulus cloud, also known as a fire cloud, rises in the mountains above Lytton, B.C., on Sunday, Aug.15, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

High temperatures in B.C. pose ‘threat of new wildfires,’ wildfire service warns

Weather improves, but northeastern B.C. has not received enough precipitation to eliminate hazard

Rain and cooler temperatures in northeastern British Columbia will help suppression efforts for two out-of-control wildfires, but high temperatures forecast for later this week may pose a new threat, says a BC Wildfire Service spokesman.

Cliff Chapman, the director of wildfire operations, told a news conference Monday that the area has not received enough precipitation to “knock that hazard down.”

“The challenge with the return to above-seasonal temperatures is that it won’t only challenge us on the current fires, it’s the threat of new wildfires being started as well,” he said.

Evacuation orders or alerts remain in place for much of the areas surrounding the Red Creek and Boundary Lake fires, about 1,300 kilometres northeast of Vancouver.

In its latest update, the B.C. Wildfire Service reported the Boundary Lake fire was an estimated 5,900 hectares. The fire at Red Creek sits at 2,800 hectares.

The fires are burning on either side of the city of Fort St. John.

Matt Troiano, Fort St. John’s deputy fire chief and director for the city’s Emergency Support Services, said about 100 evacuees have been helped at a reception centre in the city so far.

“We have some cooler weather, less wind, and we’re hopeful that this is going to help slow down the progression of the wildfires and get people back into their homes sooner,” he said.

The wildfire service said crews have made significant progress on the Boundary Lake fire thanks to cooler temperatures and higher humidity, and containment lines have been constructed around the fire.

Troiano said dense smoke from both nearby wildfires as well as from fires in Alberta had blanketed the city since the end of last week. But he said air quality “had definitely improved” after a recent dip in temperatures and rain Sunday night.

The Peace River Regional District downgraded some areas around the Boundary Lake wildfire from an evacuation order to an alert Sunday night, but an evacuation order for properties in the Red Creek and Lower Cache areas remains in place.

The regional district said 27 homes are still under an evacuation order for the Boundary Lake wildfire and 239 homes are under an alert.

Sixty one properties remain under an evacuation order for the Red Creek wildfire, and 247 properties are under an alert.

Peace River Regional District chair Leonard Hiebert said in a statement Sunday that the wildfire situation remains volatile and people need to stay out of areas that have been evacuated to avoid putting lives at risk.

“We appreciate that it’s important to allow residents to return home as soon as it is safe, so we’re happy to be able to share this update, recognizing that with wildfires, the situation can change quickly.”

In a provincial wildfire status update Monday, the service said there are a total of 62 active wildfires across B.C., but 91 per cent of those are under control or being held. The majority of active fires, and all wildfires of note, are in the Prince George Fire Centre.

It said wildfire crews are also supporting flood responses in the southern interior and Grand Forks region, and a 16-person incident management team has been deployed in Alberta to help with the fire response there.

READ MORE: Out-of-control wildfires in northeastern B.C. expected to worsen due to strong winds

bc wildfiresWeather

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: This Net Zero Home includes Solar Power
Next story
Suspect arrested after asking RCMP why his car, stolen from the Island, was being towed

Just Posted

Quality Foods, The Strathcona Regional District and the City of Campbell River will be donating to the Campbell River Canada Day festivities, which will conclude with fireworks on July 1 at Rober Oster Park. On hand for the donation were (left to right): Quality Foods’ staff Dianne Guenther and Manager Laura Hudson, SRD Regional Director John Rice, Festival Committee Chair Carol Chapman, Campbell River Mayor Kermit Dahl and Ray Lang. Photo by Edward Hitchins/Campbell River Mirror
Quality Foods, Strathcona Regional District and City of Campbell River give donations to Canada Day festivities

Quadra RCMP are searching for an alleged boat thief, who, in a twist resembling Cinderella, left their shoe behind. Photo Courtesy Quadra Island RCMP
Something only seen in fairy tales, sort of: Quadra Island Report May 01-07

Campbell River journalists placed in the top three for three categories at this year’s Ma Murray awards. Photo courtesy BCYCNA
Campbell River Mirror journalists win three awards at 2023 Ma Murrays

Queer as Funk .Photo contributed
Campbell River’s Pride at the Tide comes back for 2023 celebration

Pop-up banner image