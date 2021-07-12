High-speed Internet coming to Cortes Island

The last mile connections go between homes and the subsea cable network. Photo courtesy SRD.

High-speed Internet is coming soon for Cortes Island, thanks to the Strathcona Regional District’s Connected Coast project.

The regional district was successful with their partner CityWest in applying for funding for the project, and can move forward with construction.

Funding was provided by both the federal and provincial governments to help ensure Canadians have access to at least 50 mbps download speed and 10 mbps upload speed.

The project team will be on Cortes in early fall, beginning construction on the last mile infrastructure and a ‘fibre drop’ for home and business connections.

“A fibre drop is the process of installing the telecommunications cable from the road to your house: either hung from a telephone pole or buried in an underground conduit,” according to a newsletter from the SRD. “Most Cortes connections will be underground.”

Starting around the same time and going into the winter, the team will be constructing the undersea cable, with the goal of providing service in 2022.

Residents can now sign up for your free fibre home connection and once on the wait list, a team member will be in contact to schedule a “drop” to your home or business.

“There is no obligation to sign up for internet services however, it’s a good idea to at least connect the fibre to your house as it may increase the value of homes for future renters and home buyers.”

Signing up before construction is finished on your road means the installation will be free, but there will be a charge for those who sign up after the construction period is complete. Residents can sign up at www.citywest.ca/dropping-in.

From there crews will connect the network to the subsea cables.

“Once connected, internet will run from the subsea bre to your house drop through CityWest’s network, providing access to CityWest’s great services, including fast internet at a ordable rates, without any data caps,” the newsletter says.

For FAQ, read the newsletter available on the SRD website. Additional information can be found at connectedcoast.ca/connect-my-home.

