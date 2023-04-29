High-risk sex offender wanted Canada-wide after failing to return to Vancouver halfway house

Kenneth Nolan Kirton was reported to police after signing out of his halfway house April 28

Vancouver Police are asking anyone to call 911 immediately if they see or know the whereabouts of Kenneth Nolan Kirton, a high-risk sex offender, who failed to return to his halfway house.

Vancouver Police are asking anyone to call 911 immediately if they see or know the whereabouts of Kenneth Nolan Kirton, a high-risk sex offender, who failed to return to his halfway house.

Vancouver Police are asking anyone to call 911 immediately if they see or know the whereabouts of Kenneth Nolan Kirton, a high-risk sex offender, who failed to return to his halfway house.

Police are searching for Kirton and he is wanted Canada-wide, according to a VPD release from Sgt. Steve Addison Saturday (April 29).

Kirton, 56, is a declared dangerous offender and is considered a high risk to sexually offend, police say.

He is currently bound by a long-term supervision order that includes a requirement that he stay at a halfway house in East Vancouver.

Addison said Kirton signed out just after 4 p.m. Friday afternoon (April 28). When he didn’t return, he was reported to police the following morning.

Kirton is described as five-foot-six and 165 lbs. He has short black hair.

Kirton was last seen wearing a black, long-sleeve sweater, darks blue jeans and black shoes.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Vancouver police

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Cariboo region sees 12 fires in 48 hours; public urged to use extreme caution when burning
Next story
210 migrant bodies wash up on Tunisia coast in under 2 weeks

Just Posted

Campbell River City Hall. Campbell River Mirror photo
Campbell River policy change encourages Indigenous businesses to supply municipal goods and services

An eagle swims near a log boom in Menzies Bay with a fish in its talons. Still capture from video by Baek Lee
ON VIDEO: Eagle swims gripping fish in its talons

Haley Burkitt, Outreach and Safe Home Coordinator for the Campbell River and North Island Transition Society, poses beside all the T-shirts hung from Rose Harbour residence as part of the Clothesline Project on Thursday, April 27, 2023. Photo by Alistair Taylor/Campbell River Mirror
Campbell River’s Clothesline Project adapted after inclement weather last week

Michael Mann, Oliver Geisbrecht and Savian Zamisky work on planting a tree near a Treelane Road in Campbell River. Photo by Marc Kitteringham/Campbell River Mirror
Junior Streamkeepers make a difference at Campbell River pond