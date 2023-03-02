Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

Highway 1, 20 km west of Revelstoke, looking west. (DriveBC)

High avalanche risk closes Highway 1 between Revelstoke and Sicamous

An assessment is in progress

Highway 1 west of Revelstoke is closed due to high avalanche hazard.

The highway is closed between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate, 9 km west of Revelstoke, and Clanwilliam Bridge.

Next update will come from DriveBC at around noon.

An assessment is currently in progress.

A closure was previously planned for 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. this afternoon (Mar. 2) for avalanche control work.

Avalanche conditions in the Interior are dangerous at the moment according to Avalanche Canada.

Three skiers were killed in an avalanche on Wednesday (Mar. 1) near Invermere. 12 people have been killed in avalanches in B.C. this season, including seven since Feb. 11. Avalanche Canada has warned that this year’s snowpack is dangerous and difficult to forecast.

READ MORE: Happy Birthday to Revelstoke

READ MORE: ‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

@josh_piercey
josh.piercey@revelstokereview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

AvalancheRevelstoketrans-canada highway

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
RCMP still sniffing for culprit in diaper fire that closed Nanaimo Walmart for days
Next story
What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone

Just Posted

Getting excited for the upcoming Tea & Trivia fundraiser on Saturday, March 17 are Karen King (left) of the Grandmothers to Grandmothers Group and Carol Bye of the United Church Women. Photo contributed
“Tea & Trivia” fundraiser for two Campbell River women’s groups

Campbell River is under a drug poisoning alert. Photo courtesy St. John Ambulance
Drug Poisoning Alert in place for Campbell River

Trumpet legend Herb Alpert performs at the Tidemark Theatre Wednesday, April 5 with his wife Lani Hall joning him and their band on vocals. Photo by Dewey Nicks
Tijuana Brass trumpet legend Herb Alpert is always moving forward

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney stopped by the Harbourside Inn during the Wounded Warriors' stop in Campbell River on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of John Penner
North, Central Vancouver Island RCMP give Wounded Warrior Run a boost