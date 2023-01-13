Quadra Island RCMP detachment and the DFO are investigating an incident which occurred on Heriot Bay Wednesday Morning. Google.

Heriot Bay on Quadra Island site of alleged incident

DFO, RCMP still investigating what happened.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans (DFO) and Quadra Island RCMP are investigating an incident which occurred on Heriot Bay in Quadra Island.

An email received by the Mirror on Wednesday evening suggested there was some activities involving the DFO and RCMP on the second ferry coming from Cortes Island on Wednesday morning.

READ MORE: DFO inadequately rebuilding B.C. salmon stocks: Audit

“Lots of DFO and RCMP at the Heriot Bay ferry dock this morning,” Ron Kroeker said in an email. “One DFO on the pedestrian walkway right at the ferry and four to five more DFO trucks at the top of the ramp.”

Emails to the Quadra Island RCMP from the Mirror declined further comment on the matter, saying that it will be addressed in the detachment’s weekly crime report.

In a statement, the DFO acknowledged it was “aware of the incident and is looking into the situation.”

Communications Advisor Alexandra Coutts said, “while the matter is currently under investigation, it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time,” also saying that “The Department encourages the public to report any suspicious or potentially illegal activities, or any suspected contravention of the Fisheries Act and Regulations,” by calling 1-800-465-4336 or email at DFO.ORR-ONS.MPO@dfo-mpo.gc.ca

