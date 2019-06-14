Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a commercial grade concrete pump stolen from 2175 Campbell River Road. If you have seen this piece of equipment or think you may know it’s whereabouts, call the Campbell River RCMP detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Help needed in locating concrete pump stolen from Campbell River business

The pump is considered a very high value item to the business

  • Jun. 14, 2019 9:30 a.m.
  • News

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen commercial grade concrete pump.

On June 5, Campbell River RCMP received a report of a commercial concrete line pump that had been stolen from 2175 Campbell River Road. It was believed that the pump, which was mounted on a trailer, was removed from the locked business compound sometime between June 1 and June 5, when it was noticed missing.

The pump is considered a very high value item to the business and is not an overly common piece of equipment.

The Pump is:

A 2017 Schwing SP 750 Concrete Line Pump

Serial number 7501364

It has a Caterpillar 4.4 T 2cyl diesel 100 hp engine with 4350 PSI

The Carry trailer has three stabilizers, 215/17R 17.5 tires, and a pintle hitch

Carry trailer serial number is 1S9PS1512GM544564

If you have seen this piece of equipment or think you may know it’s whereabouts, call the Campbell River RCMP detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

RELATED: Police make arrests of a string of alleged drug dealers and ‘prolific offenders’ in Campbell River

RELATED: Drivers fleeing from police a disturbing trend, Campbell River RCMP say

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Vancouver Island’s Tonya Kilmer fighting to block release of coroner’s report

Just Posted

Help needed in locating concrete pump stolen from Campbell River business

The pump is considered a very high value item to the business

As sea levels rise, Campbell River considers raised buildings and roads, extended breakwaters

City planning for one-metre sea level rise by 2100 amid human-caused climate change

‘Not alone in the world’: Campbell River Art Gallery unveils second half of Syrian art exhibition

Afternoon of Syrian food and music taking place on Saturday

Campbell River Air Cadets celebrate their year at Ceremonial Review

363 Captain Brian Barker Squadron hands out its annual awards

Campbell River one of 16 new heat records set across B.C.

June 12 saw century-old temperature records fall

Go, Canada! Raptors beat Warriors 114-110 to win NBA title

Leonard named Finals MVP; Toronto becomes first team outside U.S. to capture crown

Vancouver Island’s Tonya Kilmer fighting to block release of coroner’s report

Fears revealing exactly how Ben Kilmer took his life will have traumatic affect on her two children

UPDATE: Young Chilliwack child who fell in pool in critical condition

Two-year-old child was reported to not be breathing as air ambulance called out Thursday afternoon

Uniform refresh includes heritage jersey for Vancouver Canucks’ 50th season

Biggest changes include that the logo to no longer include ‘Vancouver.’

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Donaldson rejects ‘messing with stumpage system’ that inflames U.S.

Victoria council to fund Remembrance Day ceremony after controversial debate

‘I am sorry on behalf of this council,’ said Mayor Lisa Helps

Low levels of THC in marijuana don’t increase crashes: B.C. study

It’s possible the impact of cannabis may increase if legalization means more people drive after using it

Tax Freedom Day: Today British Columbians start working for themselves

Average Canadian family of two or more will pay $52,675 in total taxes, or 44 per cent of income

We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

Supporters from all over Canada cheer Toronto’s triumph

Most Read