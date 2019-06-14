Help needed in locating concrete pump stolen from Campbell River business

The pump is considered a very high value item to the business

Campbell River RCMP are asking for the public’s help in locating a stolen commercial grade concrete pump.

On June 5, Campbell River RCMP received a report of a commercial concrete line pump that had been stolen from 2175 Campbell River Road. It was believed that the pump, which was mounted on a trailer, was removed from the locked business compound sometime between June 1 and June 5, when it was noticed missing.

The pump is considered a very high value item to the business and is not an overly common piece of equipment.

The Pump is:

A 2017 Schwing SP 750 Concrete Line Pump

Serial number 7501364

It has a Caterpillar 4.4 T 2cyl diesel 100 hp engine with 4350 PSI

The Carry trailer has three stabilizers, 215/17R 17.5 tires, and a pintle hitch

Carry trailer serial number is 1S9PS1512GM544564

If you have seen this piece of equipment or think you may know it’s whereabouts, call the Campbell River RCMP detachment. If you wish to remain anonymous, please contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

