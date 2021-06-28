Helicopter swoops in from Comox to rescue stranded climbers near Tofino

Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue reminds adventurers to have a plan and be prepared

Two climbers were rescued after becoming stranded trying to descend on their climbing route. Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue said the climbers did the right thing by calling for assistance and staying put. (Westcoast Search and Rescue Society Facebook photo)

A Comox Valley Search and Rescue helicopter swooped in to rescue two climbers who had found themselves stranded while attempting to descend Triple Peak on Saturday.

The Tofino-Ucluelet region’s Westcoast Inland Search and Rescue team was alerted to the situation by Emergency Management BC around 11 p.m.

“WISAR Managers had a conference call and did some additional investigation, luckily the pair had two way communication and we were able to get a lot more information,” read a statement posted to WISAR’s Facebook page Sunday afternoon.

“They did the right thing in calling for assistance and staying put, they had gear to provide shelter and safety while they waited for assistance. Luckily the temperatures were high and we hope they enjoyed a beautiful starry night once they knew help was on the way.”

WISAR is reminding all climbers to have a trip plan and always carry enough gear to stay comfortable if they need to wait for assistance while exploring Alberni-Clayoquot’s remote areas.

“SAR teams across BC are happy to help at no charge but we always make sure not to put our volunteers or anyone else in further danger. In this circumstance that meant waiting until daybreak to access this steep mountainous terrain,” the post reads. “Please remember, even though the temperatures are high there is still a considerable amount of snow in our Island alpine. Pack the appropriate gear (ice ax, crampons, etc) and the essentials for the environment you are traveling in or choose some alternate objectives until later in the summer.”

Anyone looking for information about how to plan an adventure is encouraged to visit www.adventuresmart.ca.



