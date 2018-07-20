Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR) responded to two incidents on Tuesday evening, including one involving a chopper deployment to Bella Coola. Photo courtesy CRSAR

Helicopter deployed during busy night for Campbell River Search and Rescue

Two incidents in one day ‘not rare’: CRSAR manager

For Campbell River Search and Rescue (CRSAR), Tuesday night is normally set aside for practices.

But practice night was interrupted this week by a medical rescue call from the Bella Coola RCMP shortly after 7 p.m. It was the start of a busy evening.

A climber had plummeted from a rock face, falling by more than 12 metres, according to a media release from CRSAR.

“We immediately activated our rope rescue,” said CRSAR manager Grant Cromer in the statement.

The crew deployed by helicopter for the two-hour flight to Bella Coola.

With daylight fading, it would be a “close call to get a team there” before nightfall, he said.

But by the time the chopper was about 20 minutes outside of Bella Coola, CRSAR heard that a forestry helicopter had landed and first responders rescued the man.

He received medical treatment in Bella Coola, Cromer said.

Meanwhile, CRSAR received another call at about 8:15 p.m., this time for a missing hiker on a trail near Sayward.

The hiker, it turned out, had been delayed and managed to “self-rescue” while CRSAR responded.

But the rapid-fire sequence of calls for service underlined the challenges faced by the local search and rescue group, which serves a vast area that includes the North Island and remote stretches of the coastal Mainland.

“I would like to say it’s rare to have two calls running at the same time, but it’s not,” said Cromer, noting that the group functions with limited equipment and manpower when simultaneous incidents take place.

“This type of call volume is typical for this time of year,” said Cromer, noting that good weather brings many people out for recreational activities.

The difficulties are greater when more than one specialized rescue is required, but Cromer noted that “we can always activate neighbouring SAR groups to assist if needed.”

He added that CRSAR is the northernmost search and rescue group on the Island, and said “we pretty much take ownership of the coast up to Bella Coola.”

That means extensive helicopter travel, since the choppers allow for “quick access to some pretty remote regions along the coast.”

@davidgordonkoch
david.koch@campbellrivermirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Just Posted

Helicopter deployed during busy night for Campbell River Search and Rescue

Two incidents in one day ‘not rare’: CRSAR manager

Bylaw enforcement office opens in downtown Campbell River

‘Checkpoint for RCMP’ meant to increase safety

Tossin’ cars around the track at Saratoga Speedway

By Terry Guest A beautiful summer night combined with 60 race cars… Continue reading

Council reps all leave regional district meeting over pending water rate lawsuit

Campbell River and SRD facing litigation from Area D residents over water rate hikes

Marlene Wright will seek to keep her seat on council in upcoming election

‘We got a lot of good things done over the past four years, and even more started’

BC Games’ Athletes Corner: What’s your favourite pump up song?

Check out what’s playing in the earbuds of BC Summer Games athletes before they compete

BC Wildfire update on Okanagan blazes

Watch the media briefing on the current fire situation in the Okanagan.

Zone 6: Rugby star Maggie Banks carries family legacy to BC Games

Shawnigan Lake student and Coquitlam native following her parents to the national program

RCMP help to save goats from wildfire

The fast-approaching wildfire, sparked Thursday, forced the evacuation of five homes

VIDEO: Near drowning captured on popular B.C. river

Search and Rescue manager says the popular pastime of floating in the summer is inherently dangerous

Crosswalk vandalism leaves black mark for Cowichan as B.C. Games begin

Rainbow crosswalk defaced just days after being painted

Photo gallery: BC Games Day 1

A brief look at action from the 2018 BC Summer Games in the Cowichan Valley

UPDATED: Anti-pipeline campers digging in as eviction deadline expires

The City of Burnaby had ordered the Kinder Morgan pipeline protesters out for violating bylaws

Trump was taped talking of paying Playboy model: AP source

Source says former personal lawyer Michael Cohen secretly recorded discussion prior to 2016 election

Most Read