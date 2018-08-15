Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard returns to a Toronto court this morning for alleged sexual assault-related charges. (Photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Hedley frontman’s alleged sex offences case returns to court

Jacob Hoggard faces three sexual assault-related charges will return to a Toronto courtroom this morning.

The case of Hedley frontman Jacob Hoggard, who faces three sexual assault-related charges, will be returning to a Toronto court this morning.

Hoggard, 34, was arrested last month and charged with one count of sexual interference and two counts of sexual assault causing bodily harm.

Police say the charges relate to three separate incidents involving a woman and a girl under the age of 16 that allegedly occurred in the Toronto area in 2016.

Hoggard’s lawyer Ian Smith says the musician will not appear in court.

Court documents say Hoggard is accused of touching the girl in April and September 2016, and that he allegedly sexually assaulted a woman in November 2016.

Hoggard, who is from Vancouver, has previously denied ever engaging in non-consensual sexual behaviour, but has said he behaved in a way that objectifies women.

Related: Hedley singer Jacob Hoggard charged with sexual assault

Related: Hedley frontman’s case on sex offences put over to August

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Seven people with ties to Red Scorpions gang arrested in B.C. drug bust
Next story
Strathcona Regional District looks at Gold River transport links

Just Posted

B.C. declares state of emergency as wildfires rage

More than 3,300 firefighters are battling more than 500 fires

Strathcona Regional District looks at Gold River transport links

Study would be part of broader one looking at transport connections in remote areas

Resident’s water rate case against City, SRD sneaks in under deadline

Case should continue in Supreme Court this fall

Community garden at Campbell River’s new hospital study needs volunteers

Project will provide input into the design of the garden at the facility

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

VIDEO & PICS: Campbell River holds its first Highland Gathering

Campbell River’s first Highland Gathering went off without a hitch last weekend… Continue reading

‘Can’t erase history’ by tearing down statues, Minister says

Environment Minister Catherine McKenna spoke on the contentious removal of John A. Macdonald

Man seriously injured in Lower Mainland home explosion

Police are trying to figure out what led to a homemade explosive detonating in a Coquitlam home

Canadian soccer captain Christine Sinclair continues to lead fight against MS

Burgers to Beat MS has raised more than $11 million since its inception in 2009

VIDEO: Post-surgery monologue comedy gold

If you’ve ever had surgery with anaesthetic you know the coming out of it process can be a treat.

LETTERS: Doctors speak out on surgical wait times for B.C. patients

‘Governments know they will lose private clinic lawsuit’

UPDATE: RCMP recover body of Burnaby man who drowned in B.C.’s Buntzen Lake

Police say the man was a ‘non-swimmer’

Thieves steal supplies, tools and juice boxes from B.C. summer camp

‘Take a moment to think about who you stole from,’ says Burns Bog Society’s Mark Robertson

Women-owned businesses generate $68,000 less revenue than men’s: survey

When Dionne Laslo-Baker sought a bank loan to expand her burgeoning organic popsicle and freezies business in 2014, she was “shocked” by the feedback she received from one of the bankers.

Most Read