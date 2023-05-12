Two major wildfires in British Columbia’s Peace River region continue to burn out of control, as firefighters brace for this weekend’s warm weather possibly igniting new blazes. A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Two major wildfires in British Columbia’s Peace River region continue to burn out of control, as firefighters brace for this weekend’s warm weather possibly igniting new blazes. A helicopter with a water bucket battling the Flood Falls Trail wildfire picks up water from the Fraser River, in Hope, B.C., Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Hectares burned in B.C. wildfires four times higher as high heat moves in

Two major wildfires in British Columbia’s Peace River region continue to burn out of control, as firefighters brace for the possibility that scorching weather may ignite more blazes.

B.C.’s Ministry of Emergency Management says in a statement that the number of hectares burned so far this fire season is four times larger than normal.

About 85 per cent of that comes from three current wildfires of note, which include the Boundary Lake and Red Creek fires in the Peace River Regional District and the Teare Creek fire burning not far from the Alberta boundary close to the Village of McBride.

The Boundary Lake fire has burned through the B.C.-Alberta boundary while growing to 6,171 hectares, with a number of properties near Goodlow, B.C., still under an evacuation order.

The Red Creek fire just northwest of Fort St. John is staying around 2,700 hectares in size, with an evacuation order also in place for some nearby residents.

Elsewhere in the province, one of the first wildfires on Vancouver Island this year is now under control after being discovered Wednesday at Thunder Mountain, 230 kilometres northwest of Victoria.

READ MORE: B.C. prepares for 1st heat wave of season; increase in wildfire, flood risks

READ MORE: B.C. air quality advisories in place for North Peace region, Fort Nelson

bc wildfires

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘Chaotic’ down south, concern up north as U.S. ends COVID border, immigration rules
Next story
Coyote attacks, bites 2-year-old child at B.C. park

Just Posted

The 19-rider 2023 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team includes five West Shore RCMP officers, two from Saanich and one from the Canadian Military Police based in Esquimalt. The team that will ride the Island to raise funds for the Canadian Cancer Society this fall was announced May 12 at St. Margaret’s School in Saanich. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)
Cops for Cancer team features 19 riders from across Vancouver Island

The Ladore Dam on the Campbell River system. BC Hydro photo
BC Hydro issues a Request for Proposal for a contractor to build the Ladore project

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney speaks in the House of Commons on Nov. 14, 2022. Photo courtesy YouTube
North Island-Powell River MP wants women veterans included in development of mental health treatment guidelines

Members of the Nuchatlaht First Nation and supporters rally outside B.C. Supreme Court before the start of an Indigenous land title case, in Vancouver, on Monday, March 21, 2022. A British Columbia Supreme Court judge says the First Nation did not prove it had rights to its entire claim area, although he suggested it may be time for the provincial government to rethink its current test for such titles. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Nuchatlaht did not prove title for entire Nootka Island claim: B.C. Supreme Court