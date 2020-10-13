A BC Hydro power outage map shows several areas on Vancouver Island affected by power outages brought about by heavy winds which are expected to last till Tuesday evening.

Heavy winds continue as power outages reported in communities on West Vancouver Island

BC Hydro reports more than 1600 customers affected by power outages in Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos

BC Hydro has reported power outages in a number of western Vancouver Island communities including Gold River, Tahsis and Zeballos, brought about by heavy winds.

Heavy winds have resulted in fallen trees along south of Highway 28 and the highway is blocked along certain sections.

Tress down across power lines have resulted in power outages in Gold River affecting around 900 BC Hydro customers since 8a.m.

In Tahsis and Zeballos several power outages that has affected 700 customers was reported at 8:28 a.m. BC Hydro has dispatched crew to these areas.

A weather warning was issued for Environment Canada on Sunday with strong winds of up to 80km/hr expected along sections of West Vancouver Island

READ MORE: Strong winds blowing into Campbell River this afternoon

An updated warning was issued today morning by Environment Canada with winds expected to ease early this evening as the low pressure moves into the interior.

A potent low pressure system continues moving from northern Vancouver Island onto the Sunshine coast and further inland today.

Southeast winds of 50 to 70 gusting to 90 km/hr continue to blow over the Strait of Georgia and Sunshine Coast but will abruptly switch to westerlies near noon.

Elsewhere on Vancouver Island, winds have already switched to strong, gusty westerly or southwesterly 50 to 70 gusting to 90 km/hr or higher.

power outagesvancouverisland

