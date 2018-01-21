Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington for the day

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, “high avalanche danger”

  • Jan. 21, 2018 7:30 a.m.
  • News

Due to the amount of snow that has fallen in the past 48 hours, Mount Washington Alpine Resort will not open Sunday, Jan. 21.

The following notice has been posted on the Mount Washington website:

Resort is Closed. Due to heavy snowfall and high avalanche danger, we will not be opening today. Please do not travel up the road.We advise that guests do not travel the road up. Stay tuned here for up-to-date information.

According to the resort’s website, 80 cm of snow fell overnight, and 105 cm fell in the past 24 hours, giving the hill a base of 278 cm.

For up-to-the-minute updates, or more information, visit the website at https://www.mountwashington.ca/

Previous story
Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules
Next story
Power outages in Campbell River region after last nights storm

Just Posted

Heavy snowfall closes Mount Washington for the day

Road to ski resort deemed unsafe, “high avalanche danger”

Power outages in Campbell River region after last nights storm

Stormy weather across the region has knocked out the power for many… Continue reading

Meet your new best friend with the John Howard KidStart mentorship program

When Adrienne Biggs, 10, goes over to her mentors’ Tom and Gloria… Continue reading

Family Literacy Week in Campbell River a chance to celebrate play

A few additions to the itinerary from previous years, week-long event ‘shaping up to be super great’

Vancouver Island amateur radio operators now better equipped to help in an emergency

More courses starting soon for those interested in helping SRD communicate after a major event

WATCH: Giant waves smash Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point

Folks made their way to Ucluelet’s Amphitrite Point Lighthouse on Thursday, Jan.… Continue reading

Liberals quietly tap experts to write new paternity leave rules

Ideas include creating an entirely new leave benefit similar to one that exists in Quebec

Insurers say Canadian weather getting hotter, wetter and weirder

Average number of days with heavy rain or snow across Canada has been outside norm since spring 2013

Final phase of MDMA-assisted psychotherapy trials to kick off in B.C.

Doctors hope to get psychedelic-assisted psychotherapy legalized in Canada and the U.S. by 2021

Wind warning back in effect around Vancouver Island

80 km/h winds expected Saturday, Jan. 20, on east coast of Island, 100 km/h on west coast

Man receives four-year sentence for stabbing Good Samaritan near Qualicum Beach

Jeffrey Brian MacDonald sentenced to additional 242 days in jail

VIDEO: Thousands join women’s march events across B.C.

Today marks one year since the first Women’s March on Washington

UPDATE: BC Transit’s handyDart service strike delayed

LRB application by contractor means new strike notice must be issued by union

Two Canadians, two Americans abducted in Nigeria are freed

Kidnapping for ransom is common in Nigeria, especially on the Kaduna to Abuja highway

Most Read