UPDATED: Flights cancelled amid heavy fog in Campbell River – Environment Canada

Drivers advised to turn on headlights, maintain safe following distance in low-visibility conditions

Foggy conditions in Campbell River on Tuesday morning. Photo by David Gordon Koch/Campbell River Mirror

Foggy weather led to cancelled flights and calls for caution on the roads today in Campbell River.

Environment Canada said that heavy fog resulted in zero visibility – or nearly zero – for many of the communities on the Strait of Georgia, from Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay and from Courtenay to Campbell River.

An updated alert ended the advisory for the Nanoose Bay to Fanny Bay stretch.

“Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero,” according to the alert. “If visibility is reduced while driving, turn on your lights and maintain a safe following distance.”

The updated alert said that visibility would improve in early afternoon, when fog is expected to dissipate as low level winds increase.

Pacific Coastal Airlines and Central Mountain confirmed that foggy conditions led to cancellations out of the Campbell River Airport this morning.

By early afternoon, the Campbell River Airport was reporting further delays and was awaiting information about other scheduled arrivals and departures.

