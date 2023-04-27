‘Heated discussions’: B.C. to house evacuated Langford tenants, mayor says owners ‘absent’

The province is providing temporary accommodations for displaced residents who were forced to evacuate RidgeView Place as Langford’s mayor accuses the building’s owner of being “absent.”

There’s enough space for all the displaced residents of the building if need be, according to Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson, speaking during a Thursday (April 27) press conference. Details about the accommodations are thin, but transportation to them will be provided, as well as food.

Applications are being taken online or at Langford City Hall starting at noon.

The accommodations are the latest in a patchwork system of supports that are being pieced together to help residents who were forced to evacuate on Monday (April 24).

Building owners Centurion Apartment Properties Inc. initially offered residents $1,000 in a “compassionate assistance gesture,” which has been upped to $2,500, after the company learned “some residents are experiencing some difficulty accessing tenants’ insurance,” the company wrote in a statement.

“There have been heated discussions on this issue, and there is ongoing litigation that we are confident will address many of the issues we inherited as a company. We were surprised to learn of structural issues after the remediation work that resulted in the re-issuance of the Occupancy Permit, but are steadfastly committed to addressing them,” Centurion wrote in a statement.

READ MORE: Owners of evacuated Langford building fail in lawsuit against city, engineers

READ MORE: As evacuated Langford tenants scramble to find housing, who’s to blame for this?

READ MORE: Residents told to leave again after troubled Langford high rise deemed ‘unsafe’

“We also know that in frustrating situations like this, there is a natural desire to point fingers at those whose actions caused these issues. We believe that it will be important to ensure accountability for the failures in this process, but our most immediate and urgent focus is on supporting residents,” Centurion said.

The company said they were expediting rent refunds, as well as damage and pet deposits from April 24 to 30. The company has also provided moving trucks to help people move their belongings out of their units.

“Both Centurion and the City of Langford have a shared responsibility to support residents who have been impacted by this unfortunate situation. We are actively advocating for the City to take additional measures to better support residents. We know that the City has also been disappointed by this situation, but hope that both parties can focus our immediate energy on the needs of RidgeView Place residents,” the company added.

This seemed to conflict with Langford Mayor Scott Goodmanson’s comments given during a press conference on Monday when he said Centurion was responsible to ensure arrangements are made for its tenants.

“Overall, things are amicable but they have been absent the last day and a half, and we put pressure on them yesterday saying this was not acceptable, ‘You need to come forward,’ and they did so this morning.”

When Danbrook One was deemed unsafe in 2019 and residents were evacuated, Langford paid for hotel stays for displaced residents via a city emergency fund.

READ MORE: Langford sets up cots in church to help evacuated building’s tenants

“Taxpayers bailed them out in 2019,” Goodmanson said. “Every taxpayer dollar that’s being used from the province or any other level taxpayer money, is taxpayers bailing them out.”

When asked if there’d be any consequences for the company moving forward, Goodmanson said Langford has to work with Centurion now to provide residents needed supports.

“Going forward – I’m not quite sure I understand – but we’re not going to penalize future buildings. It is the regulatory system that says, are our buildings safe or not? And we’re not, there’s no favouritism in that. That’s not how city hall works.”

The City of Langford’s emergency program set up 25 beds for residents displaced by the building’s sudden closure in the church’s hall on Goldstream Avenue overnight on Monday and Tuesday (April 25), but no displaced residents used them.

RELATED: Langford dips into $400K emergency fund to help displaced Danbrook One tenants

A GoFundMe has been started by Langford resident Lisa Foxall and has raised $5,800 towards its $20,000 goal as of this writing.

@moreton_bailey

bailey.moreton@goldstreamgazette.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of LangfordLangfordWest Shore