Heat wave forecast to hit eastern Vancouver Island on Wednesday and Thursday. (File photo)

Heat warning issued for eastern Vancouver Island

Temperatures expected to moderate by Friday

A heat warning has been issued for eastern Vancouver Island over the next two days.

A statement from Environment Canada said that daytime temperatures on Wednesday and Thursday on eastern Vancouver Island, from Campbell River to Duncan are forecast to be between 29 C and 35 C inland and about 27 C near the water.

Early morning temperatures of 16 C to 18 C are expected over the two days.

“The hottest time of the day will be late afternoon to early evening,” the statement said.

“The short-lived heat wave is being caused by a strong ridge of high pressure over the area. Temperatures are expected to moderate on Friday.”

Extreme heat affects everyone, a press release said.

The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors.

Watch for the effects of heat illness, which include swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, heat stroke and the worsening of some health conditions, said the release.

“Environment Canada and local medical health officers expect an increase in health and safety risks from the heat and are advising the public to take precautions,” the statement said.

